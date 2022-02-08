Ken Meyercord on Ukraine False Flags

Washington, DC-based gadfly and retired TV talk show host Ken Meyercord reports: “Today’s Washington Post is full of reports on the possibility of the Russians executing a false flag operation to justify their invasion of eastern Ukraine; namely, staging an attack purportedly by Ukrainian forces on the Russian-speaking population of the secessionists provinces of the Donbass. However, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), an organization comprising 57 States encompassing three continents – North America, Europe and Asia, reports a buildup of 150,000 Ukrainian troops on the border with the break-away Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics., so an attack on these republics may not be a false flag at all but the commencement of a Ukrainian attempt to regain these territories (the border area is a much more active warzone already than I had realized). As to the legitimacy of these areas seceding, let’s remember that the people running the Ukrainian government today did not exactly come to power through constitutional means (If those rioters who broke into the Capitol on Jan. 6th had truly been insurrectionists and had succeeded in overthrowing the government, might not some of these united states have broken away and declared their independence?). Whether the Ukrainian troop deployment is a tit for a similar Russian tat, I cannot say, but I would guess the reverse. Ukraine is a long way away but a conflict there is likely to have a significant impact on us all, so we might want to pay attention and act on it.”