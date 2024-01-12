Kevin’s Newsletter
Josh Mitteldorf on “Anomalies, Mysteries, and Consiracies”
Josh Mitteldorf on "Anomalies, Mysteries, and Consiracies"

Kevin Barrett
Jan 12, 2024
Transcript

Scientist Josh Mitteldorf, trained in physics and accomplished in biology, is not afraid to ask taboo questions about such incendiary issues as UFOs, ESP, free energy, weaponized weather, hidden history, and of course the kinds of political conspiracies discussed on this show. Among his recent posts is “Anomalies, mysteries, conspiracies…maybe they are all related.” It ends with this remarkable hypothesis:

“The story of our universe is the story of Consciousness creating a domain for itself and a playground for its myriad dissociated aspects. A very particular set of scientific laws was needed to make life possible, and the kind of life we know, based on our particular chemistry of nucleotides and proteins, is unique. Maybe the Earth was seeded with life by alien civilizations billions of years ago, and humans were created as a hybrid species several million years ago. Since then, various ET tribes have clashed in their plans for earthlings. Some want to enslave us, and appear to us as gods to be worshiped, or make deals with our leaders, giving them technology in exchange for fealty. Others want to empower humanity and see where we will go on our own. The present era is one in which these forces have come to a head. The enslavers (following Enlil) have superior mechanical technology, and have traded this to a group of humans that have vast underground bases with anti-gravity and zero-point energy technologies. The liberators (following Enki) have superior mental technologies and have been leading our psyches toward emergent transcendence, even as the enslavers are making every effort to damage our nervous systems and poison our cultures so that we do not have the spiritual capacities that would support our transcendence. The fundamental tension that makes life interesting is between Yin and Yang, Right brain and Left brain, Female and Male, cooperation and competition, Satan and Jehovah, Prometheus and Atlas, Enki and Enlil.”

Kevin Barrett
