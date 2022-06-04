John Manley on "Much Ado About Corona"

John Manley, author of the terrific new novel Much Ado About Corona, recently wrote to his readers:

Dear Reader,

Hot date tonight? Tell ’em you got monkeypox because…

Today at 8pm EST I’ll be on Dr. Kevin Barrett’s Truth Jihad radio show. Barrett is an American Muslim who was expelled from teaching at the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2007 for contradicting the official story around 911 (and then writing a book about it).

Today he is contradicting the official story around COVID-19.

While I’m not Islamic myself, I’ve long been a fan of the Muslim poets Rumi, Omar Khayyam and Hafiz. As well, the novel The Kite Runner by Khaled Hosseini changed how I looked at dating. And I thought the TV show, Little Mosque on the Prairie had many practical lessons.

Dr. Barrett and I plan to have an in-depth discussion about many of the values that underpin my novel, Much Ado About Corona, are also fundamentals in Islam (and how a lack of those values in the West has made us more susceptible to mass hypnosis).

I’m also eager to get Dr. Barrett’s insider perspective on the Islamic world’s reaction to the lockdowns, masking and vaccines. It’s been noteworthy how countries such as Pakistan have not gone along with WHO directives, unlike the quasi-slavish willingness of so-called Christian-based cultures.

You can listen to the show (with or without your hot date) by going to the home page of Revolution Radio at 8pm EST and clicking on the Studio A playback button. Alternatively, you can also go to Zeno FM.

—John C. A. Manley

PS I’ll also be sharing a somewhat shocking (though not too surprising) story about my first (and only) experience in a mosque, during a seven-hour layover in Denmark, nine months before 9/11.

More on John Manley:

When the first lockdown hit Canada in March 2020, John C. A. Manley was in the midst of writing a urban fantasy novel. Immediately, realizing that the COVID measures were an unwarranted leap into global totalitarianism he started penning a short story depicting where the corona hysteria would lead. Two years later, after 1,100 hours of work, that “short story” morphed into the recently published 500-page novel Much Ado About Corona: A Dystopian Love Story.

John has spent fifteen years working as a ghostwriter for medical and alternative physicians, as well as having hand-written over 2,000 pages of fiction. Dr. Kevin Barrett, PhD call his new book “The great Canadian COVID novel.” Former W-5 and Dateline director, PatrickCorbett calls Much Ado About Corona a “a ripping story of courage, awakening and love (with some good laughs thrown in).” John lives in Stratford, Ontario, Canada with his wife Nicole and son Jonah.