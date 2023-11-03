Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Joel Simpson: Was Al-Aqsa Storm Another 1916 Easter Uprising?
4
5
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -56:52
-56:52

Joel Simpson: Was Al-Aqsa Storm Another 1916 Easter Uprising?

Kevin Barrett's avatar
Kevin Barrett
Nov 03, 2023
4
5
Share
Transcript

Joel Simpson has “had careers in college teaching, jazz piano and music software” but is happiest now as a professional photographer. He also has a good eye for truth (as opposed to “public myth.”) When I was censored at the Left Forum in New York, Joel wrote a terrific report. In it, he writes: “Growing up, as I did, in the traumatic shadow of the Holocaust, I embraced Zionism as a young person—it was the dominant ideology of my Jewish education—insensitive to its implicit racism, and only came to realize its truly oppressive dimensions in the early 1980s.” Since then he seems to have fully recovered.

In this interview he compares the Al-Aqsa Storm breakout to the 1916 Easter uprising in Ireland:

“The uprising took place on Easter Monday morning, and lasted for seven days until Saturday when it was finally put down by the British forces. It took the British colonial government completely by surprise. They were, of course, engaged in the First World War, and they brought in their big guns and finally prevailed. But in the process, 485 people were killed. And many, many civilians, 200 civilians, were killed. 66 of the insurrectionists were killed and then 15 were later executed in May. The British lost 143. For those times, it was a bloodbath, though nothing compared to what we've seen in Israel and Gaza.

“But in any case, at first, it was very unpopular. People were shocked. But after the leaders were executed in May—remember this took place in April, so they were executed very quickly—and they were very respected poets, writers, academics—and then popular opinion turned in favor of the uprising. And it unleashed the armed resistance to Britain, which lasted in a kind of a low-level war until around 1923, the Irish Revolutionary Period.

“But Ireland didn't get its full independence. It got partial independence with the Irish Free State. It didn't get its full independence for 23 years until 1949, which is very interesting. In other words, these people decided to resist the British by force of arms, violently, in a surprise attack. And they knew that they would not survive this. But they felt so frustrated and stifled that they felt they had to do it. And in fact, it bore fruit 23 years after the event.

“So that's the kind of perspective we're invited to consider for the Hamas October 7th action.”

Discussion about this episode

Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Red-pill truths and interpretations "they" don't want you to know about.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Kevin Barrett's avatar
Kevin Barrett
Recent Episodes
Thorsten Pattberg: Western Universities Are Propaganda Factories
  Kevin Barrett
Troy Keith Preston on “Why We Must Move Left on Immigration”
  Kevin Barrett
Brett Redmayne-Titley on “No Other Country”
  Kevin Barrett
Drunken Psycho Hegseth Threatens Panama (Kevin Barrett on Press TV)
  Kevin Barrett
Mees Baaijen Says “No Viruses” Is Another “Flat Earth”
  Kevin Barrett
Trump Wars Doomed
  Kevin Barrett
Blake Archer Williams Reports Live from Tehran
  Kevin Barrett
Rick Staggenborg, MD on "TRANSCENDING PARTISANSHIP TO FORGE A REAL REVOLUTION"
  Kevin Barrett