Joel Hirschhorn on Real COVID/Vaccine/Collateral Death Toll, “Praise the Lord and Pass the Ivermectin” and More

Joel Hirschhorn, author of Pandemic Blunder: Fauci and Public Health Blocked Early Home COVID Treatment, writes in his new article “Praise the Lord and Pass the Ivermectin”:

“Hospitals have become killing machines, places where the kiss of death is a protocol following government guidelines. Despite the wide COVID vaccine use, deaths in hospitals because of late stage viral infection remain at a high level. Difficulty in getting COVID testing quickly and often probably contributes to the high death rate. Too many people do not get their COVID infection addressed early…”

We also discuss the controversy about excess death numbers and what is causing them (a topic of Dr. Hirschhorn’s article last fall that estimated more than two million total deaths): “note that there were many more COVID death in 2021 when there was wide use of vaccines than in the first year of 2020 before vaccines were used…It is reasonable to believe that CDC knows the real figures for total deaths from all causes, the levels of excess deaths of 15% and 19% for the two pandemic years, and they keep the official data on COVID related deaths.” Here are the CDC’s publicly available figures:

Note: Dr. Hirschhorn’s exposure of Fauci, Pandemic Blunder, scooped RFK Jr.’s book by almost a year! And don’t miss his article about COVID treatment protocols including how to obtain Ivermectin, etc.