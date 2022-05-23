Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Joachim Hagopian on Elites’ Endgame Dystopian Nightmare
3
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -55:20
-55:20

Joachim Hagopian on Elites’ Endgame Dystopian Nightmare

Kevin Barrett's avatar
Kevin Barrett
May 23, 2022
3
Share

Joachim Hagopian discusses his new article “Today’s Shifting Balance of Power, Elites’ Endgame Dystopian Nightmare: Its Winners and Losers.” An extract:

“For eons the planet overlords have not only retained their centralized control and power over the population, but in recent years exponentially increased their absolute control through ownership of all public and private sector institutions and organizations. Be it through bribery and/or sexual blackmail, puppetmasters never seem to fail at compromising, owning and controlling governments at all levels, including judiciaries, law enforcement, intelligence services, militaries, mass media, Big Tech, Fortune 500 multinational corporations, the primary through university educational system, think tank foundations, NGOs. Everything in our world today is centrally controlled and operated by the same relative handful of bloodline dynasties that own the planet’s top two investment firms BlackRock and Vanguard. Pervasive throughout this corrupt, evil power grab is the Illuminati Luciferian control system…”

Joachim Hagopian is a West Point graduate and former Army officer. He is the author of a 52-chapter series on Pedophilia and Empire.

Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Red-pill truths and interpretations "they" don't want you to know about.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Kevin Barrett's avatar
Kevin Barrett
Recent Episodes
Thorsten Pattberg: Western Universities Are Propaganda Factories
  Kevin Barrett
Troy Keith Preston on “Why We Must Move Left on Immigration”
  Kevin Barrett
Brett Redmayne-Titley on “No Other Country”
  Kevin Barrett
Drunken Psycho Hegseth Threatens Panama (Kevin Barrett on Press TV)
  Kevin Barrett
Mees Baaijen Says “No Viruses” Is Another “Flat Earth”
  Kevin Barrett
Trump Wars Doomed
  Kevin Barrett
Blake Archer Williams Reports Live from Tehran
  Kevin Barrett
Rick Staggenborg, MD on "TRANSCENDING PARTISANSHIP TO FORGE A REAL REVOLUTION"
  Kevin Barrett