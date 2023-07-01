Jim Kavanagh on RFK Jr.’s Prospects

Jim Kavanagh of The Polemicist considers “RFK Jr.’s Chances,” and aptly remarks: “If RFK, Jr. has boldly gone where other U.S. politicians dare not tread, into the forbidden territory of critiquing the sacred object, vaccines, he has not felt the need of trespassing on the aura of sacrality around that other exceptional object: Israel/Zionism.”

We also consider recent developments in the Russia-Ukraine war, including the Prigozhin affair. Let’s see whether Jim has revised last year’s estimate that the chances of it going nuclear are 50-50.