Jim Fetzer: "Why I'm Appealing to the Supreme Court"
Jim Fetzer: "Why I'm Appealing to the Supreme Court"

Kevin Barrett
Feb 28, 2022
James Fetzer is appealing to the Supreme Court! (Actually we’re not sure they’ll find him all that appealing…) But seriously, folks, Jim’s petition to the Wisconsin Supreme Court appealing the Posner vs. Fetzer decision was turned down on Feb. 16, forcing Jim to fundraise in hopes of taking his appeal to the highest court in the land.

Though I’m not sure Jim’s right about Sandy Hook, I’m convinced he didn’t get a fair trial, as I explained here.

We’ll also discuss the Ukraine situation and Jim’s latest article explaining why the Canadian government has apparently backed down from its plan to freeze and seize funds of political protestors.

