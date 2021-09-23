Philosophy professor James Fetzer has been known to question the ontological and epistemological reality of the COVID-19 virus and the illness it causes. Since he came down with it himself, got hospitalized, and is (thankfully) almost fully recovered, will he echo Dr. Samuel Johnson’s famous refutation of Bishop Berkeley and say “Ouch! It’s real!”? Tune in and find out!
Jim Fetzer Discusses COVID Hospitalization and Recovery
Sep 23, 2021
Truth Jihad Radio
Red-pill truths and interpretations "they" don't want you to know about.
