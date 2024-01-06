Jeff Brown on Gaza Genocide and Western War on the World

On February 9, 2020, Jeff Brown of the Seek Truth from Facts Foundation and ChinaRising broke the story—on my radio show—that “Coronavirus Is Biowar on China.” Jeff’s early assessment was basically correct, as was later shown by Run Unz’s book Our COVID-19 Catastrophe (video intro HERE).

Is Michael Hoffman right about the Talmud inspiring the Zionist genocide of Palestine? Jeff Brown seems to agree. Check out his post: “The Jewish holy book, the Talmud clearly states that all non-Jews are lower than dogs and should be killed: Christians, Buddhists, Hindus, Muslims, you, me and the rest of humanity’s eight billion.”

So what’s the connection between the US war on China, Russia, and Iran, and the Zionist genocide attempt against Palestine? Is the New World Order world takeover conspiracy—or the four conspiracies—disproportionately Jewish, as Peter Myers argues? Let’s find out what Jeff Brown thinks.

Except:

I recently saw you cited by Ramin Mazahiri, the longtime press TV Paris correspondent. He wrote about the I Ching, and Mao Zedong's swimming the Yangtze river, as mirroring a key hexagram in the I Ching, this ancient Chinese book of wisdom that's sometimes used as a divining tool.

The quote is something to the effect, “cross great rivers to achieve great things.” And this was to inspire the people.

Of course, the Chinese got it.

They got the symbolism: he was telling them that everybody should gather together and rally together and create great things, great change.

The Cultural Revolution — and we don't have time to go into it here — was incredibly successful. The propaganda against it is so counterfactual and so awful in the West but there are plenty of plenty of places on my website for people to access not just Ramin but Godfrey Roberts and myself and others. The writers group just published a free PDF e-book called The Little Red Book on Mao Zedong…

(Ramin got a response) confirming that it is exactly true, that what Mao was doing was also digging deep into the I Ching.

And so Ramin was really on to something. Ramin asked for confirmation, and he got one of the best sources in the business, and that's Dr. Kwon Lee. So it is true.

See:

Ramn Mazaheri, Mao’s famous Cultural Revolution swim across the Yangzi River finally explained

Dr. Kwan Lee: “Ramin Mazaheri rightly explained Chinese culture”





This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit kevinbarrett.substack.com/subscribe