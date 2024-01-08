Is Israel's Government Collapsing?

Broadcast live on Ofogh TV, Tehran, Monday, January 8, 6pm GMT

Ofogh TV: Hello, Mr. Kevin Barrett, I hope you are all right. How are you?

Kevin Barrett: It's good to be with you. Thank you. I'm doing well.

Ofogh TV: Mr. Barrett, three Ministers of the Zionist regime are threatening that they will not be present in Netanyahu's cabinet meeting. What is your comment?

Kevin Barrett: There is a crisis in Netanyahu's government. There's a split between the Zionist faction associated with the Supreme Court and the Rothschild banking empire, and the fanatical settler movement around Netanyahu. And that split has worsened during the past week.

The possibility of an investigation of the events of October 7th has reached a point that it can't be denied. And likewise, the Zionists are losing on the battlefield. They're unable to make significant military gains. All they can accomplish is mass murdering civilians. And now they are being prosecuted in the World Court for genocide. Israel is in a desperate situation, and this conflict in its government is reaching a crisis level. And that's one reason that Israel is lashing out with terrorist attacks and assassinations.

Ofogh TV: Recently, Zionists have been talking about another phase of war. What do they mean when they are talking about third phase of war, another phase of war? What is your comment?

Kevin Barrett: I think that the Zionists have been told by various world powers that they cannot continue to mass murder the people of Gaza the way they have been doing it for the past three months. And so they have to imagine a different way of of pursuing their objectives. The Netanyahu faction would like to finish killing and expelling the people of Gaza and later the West Bank. But I think that both a faction in Israel and the majority faction even in the Western countries opposes this. And of course the world opposes it as well. So they're admitting that what they've done thus far has failed. But they can't admit it directly. So they are simply saying that "we're going to do something different." And I think Netanyahu is still trying to provoke a wider war in the region to save his political career. And the other faction is trying to prevent him from doing that.

Ofogh TV: My last question, Mr. Barrett. The Zionist regime is continuing its terror policy. Please tell us your anticipation about the destiny of the war and this terror by the Zionist regime.

Kevin Barrett: The Zionists are failing militarily, so all they can do is mass murder civilians and conduct assassinations and terror attacks, such as the horrific slaughter at the anniversary of General Qassem Soleimani's martyrdom in Kerman. So they're they're desperate. They they can't "get their hostages back" and they can't "defeat Hamas." And those are their two stated objectives in this war. Since they have failed in achieving those objectives, they're going to have to find a way to back down. But Netanyahu can't back down. He's the one who framed those hopeless, impossible objectives. So he is trying to turn this into a bigger regional war that would allow him and his extremist friends to kill and expel more Palestinians. And that's what he's trying to achieve. But the whole world is against that. So whether the radical extremist faction around Netanyahu is capable of defying the entire world and provoking an even bigger war in order to accelerate their genocide remains to be seen.

Ofogh TV: Okay. Thank you very much, Mr. Kevin Barrett. Thank you very much indeed.

Kevin Barrett: Thank you.





