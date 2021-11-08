Interfaith Dialogue with “Follower of Christ” Tom Compton

Tom Compton of We Hold These Truths joins me for some interfaith dialogue after sending the following email:

“I’m a big fan of your interviews. In this interview with Ellen Brown, you reminded me of an incident over 10 years ago when I received an email from a fellow Christian sharing a hateful and untrue email about Muslims. I wrote a response: “Why Do Some Christians Love to Hate Muslims.”

“About five years after this incident, I received the same email from a Jewish Zionists urging me to pass it along before Sharia overtakes the US. Our group, We Hold These Truths has been challenging Christian Zionists for over 20 years. Our documentary, “Christian Zionism: The Tragedy & The Turning, Part I” won an award at the 2014 Ammar Popular Film Festival in Teheran, Iran. We have had more luck speaking to Muslims than to our fellow Christians. Here’s a presentation I made at a mosque in Tempe, AZ on Al Quds day about Christian Zionism.

“We have conducted over 200 vigils in front of Christian Zionists churches. Here’s an example: https://whtt.podbean.com/e/challenging-a-war-willing-church/ I appreciated your interview with a former Christian Zionist. If you want to do another interview on the subject from a different perspective, please let me know. Blessings, Tom Compton”