10th Anniversary of Qaddafi's Murder: Ellen Brown Says Hillary's Emails Reveal Why He Was Killed

I’m reposting this interview, recorded in March 2016, on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the murder of Libyan leader Muammar al-Qaddafi. -KB

Ellen Brown, author of Web of Debt and The Public Bank Solution, discusses her new article Exposing the Libya Agenda: A Closer Look at Hillary’s Emails:

“Critics have long questioned why violent intervention was necessary in Libya. Hillary Clinton’s recently published emails confirm that it was less about protecting the people from a dictator than about money, banking, and preventing African economic sovereignty.”

In other words: It’s the banksters, stupid! (Where have we heard that before?)

We also discuss pestilential (I mean, presidential) candidates; Larry Silverstein’s latest 9/11 confession; David Icke’s theory that the bankster-driven elite is infested with psychopathic lizards from outer space; and the question of whether Ellen is playing with a bathtub rubber duckie during our interview (or that just her squeaky chair?)