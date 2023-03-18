Igor Lopatonok (“Ukraine on Fire”) on US-imposed regime changes

Kevin’s Newsletter
Mar 18, 2023
Igor Lopatonok, director of the Oliver Stone produced documentary Ukraine on Fire and other films, discusses the US-instigated 2014 Maidan coup. The film’s blurb explains:

“2014’s Maidan Massacre triggered a bloody uprising that ousted president Viktor Yanukovych and painted Russia as the perpetrator by Western media. But was it? ‘Ukraine on Fire’ by Igor Lopatonok provides a historical perspective for the deep divisions in the region which lead to the 2004 Orange Revolution, 2014 uprisings, and the violent overthrow of democratically elected Yanukovych. Covered by Western media as a people’s revolution, it was in fact a coup d’état scripted and staged by nationalist groups and the U.S. State Department. Investigative journalist Robert Parry reveals how U.S.-funded political NGOs and media companies have emerged since the 80s replacing the CIA in promoting America’s geopolitical agenda abroad.”

