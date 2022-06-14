Helen Buyniski a.k.a. HelenOfDestroy (watch her on False Flag Weekly News) just published “Enjoying Your Membership in the Mass Shooting of the Day Club?” Subtitle: “Made-to-order censorship from the people who brought you 9/11.” Helen muses on Michael Chertoff’s new job steering DHS’s Disinformation Governance Board: “While there’s no direct smoking-gun proof that the current Mass Shooting Of The Week Club is connected to the Disinformation Governance Board, Chertoff has something of a history of weaponizing extremely dodgy incidents of ‘terrorism’ to advance his agenda, whether that’s getting the Patriot Act passed after 9/11 or having the full nude body scanners manufactured by his company the Chertoff Group’s client Rapiscan (yes, the horrifically invasive body scanner company actually had the word ‘rape’ in the name) installed in airports across the US after the ‘underwear bomber” Umar Farouk Abdulmutallab supposedly tried and failed to detonate a bomb in his big-boy panties aboard an airplane….”
Helen Buyniski on Mass Shooting of the Day Club
Jun 14, 2022
Truth Jihad Radio
Red-pill truths and interpretations "they" don't want you to know about.Red-pill truths and interpretations "they" don't want you to know about.
