Harrison Koehli, publisher-publicist of ponerology’s founding father Andrzej Łobaczewski, returns to Truth Jihad Radio after fifteen years to psychoanalyze Marxism and wokeness.

What does ponerology, the psychological analysis of political evil, have to tell us about left-wing authoritarianism? Is wokeness related to personality disorders?

Note: This interview helped inspire my essay “Perversity Is Our Strength!”