Is America’s defeat in Afghanistan divine justice? I raised that question in today’s khutbah (Muslim sermon). And Eric Walberg has also raised it in his new article of that title. Eric cites the Book of Daniel about how “the handwriting was on the wall” for Belshazzar’s empire, applies it to the Soviet and American invasions of Afghanistan, and concludes: “So these latter-day Persians/ Pashtuns first defeated the Soviet anti-empire. But then went on to defeat the Empire itself, a much greater achievement. No farce here. The Soviets suffered from hubris, thinking they could make the world a better place. Now this humiliation is being meted on the Americans.”
Eric Walberg on “America’s defeat in Afghanistan: Divine justice?”
Aug 29, 2021
Truth Jihad Radio
Red-pill truths and interpretations "they" don't want you to know about.
