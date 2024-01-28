Elon Goes to Auschwitz

Rumble link Bitchute link

In yesterday’s False Flag Weekly News, E. Michael Jones and I cringingly marveled at the pathos of Elon Musk’s visit to Auschwitz. The horror!

Whatever you think of gas chambers, there is no denying that Israel is slaughtering civilians, most of them women and children, by the tens of thousands. And as Dr. Jones pointed out, the Holocaust is the get-out-of-jail-free card endlessly played by the #GazaGenocide perps. By making a pilgrimage to Auschwitz, Holy of Holies of the Holocaust Religion, on the eve of the World Court’s decision in favor of South Africa’s genocide case against Israel, Musk was implicitly endorsing the genocide of Gaza.

What makes Elon “I am aspirationally Jewish” Musk’s Auschwitz rollover even sadder is that the Holy Holocaust is at the absolute epicenter of the ongoing war on free speech. Across-the-board, censorship on nearly every issue is being led by powerful elements of the Jewish community, whose hysterical attempts to suppress speech they disagree with is driven, consciously or unconsciously, by fears that free and fearless debate might ultimately lead to the collapse of the official sacred narrative of the Nazi Holocaust and subsequent loss of the get-out-of-jail-free card that has enabled the post-World War II Jewish takeover of America and the West.

Long before the current censorship epidemic broke out around 2016, historians who questioned the canonical version of the Holocaust narrative were being persecuted and imprisoned. The sacred Holocaust story, with its holy trinity (gas chambers, six million dead Jews, and an official total-extermination plan) and its resurrection miracle (Israel) was the one and only exception to Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights:

“Everyone has the right to freedom of opinion and expression; this right includes freedom to hold opinions without interference and to seek, receive and impart information and ideas through any media and regardless of frontiers.”

Since 2016, exceptions to Article 19 have been proliferating. The list of things you are no longer allowed to talk about on major internet platforms has expanded to include COVID, vaccines, election integrity or lack thereof, and whatever else the self-appointed censors happen to feel like suppressing at any given moment.

Elon Musk bought Twitter in part to push back against this war on free speech. He famously said that he didn’t think internet censorship should get too far ahead of the law, meaning the history of First Amendment jurisprudence in the US as well as the various legal requirements of other nations. In other words, if it isn’t illegal, you probably should be allowed to post it on Twitter.

The censorship lobby, dominated by powerful Jewish interests, pushed back. The Anti-Defamation League, spear-tip of organized Jewish power in North America, pilloried Musk and organized a boycott that threatened Twitter’s, and Musk’s, economic viability. Driven to paroxysms of outrage by Musk’s endorsement of the Great Replacement “conspiracy theory,” according to which Jews are behind the systematic replacement of white majorities through excessive immigration, the ADL and friends convinced hundreds of America’s biggest companies to stop advertising on Twitter/X. Musk responded by uttering a couple of shrill little “f-you” barks, then whimperingly scurried off to Auschwitz to display his bright-yellow belly.

So when Musk says he aspires to be Jewish, what he is really saying is that he wishes that he, too, had that kind of power. As long as he remains a goy, even Musk’s 200-billion dollar fortune can’t save him from second-class-citizen status. As a rich but still subhuman goy, he is not allowed to speak his mind. And because he is non-Jewish, he doesn’t have the right to permit certain kinds of speech—speech that Jews don’t like—on his platform. So who can blame him for his “aspirations”? Plenty of people were “aspirationally Medici” during the Medici dynasty, “aspirationally Tudor” under the Tudors, and “aspirationally Romanov” in 19th-century Russia. Today, such brown-nosers are “aspirationally Jewish.”

E. Michael Jones, that notable Catholic, and yours truly, a proud lapsed-Unitarian-turned-Muslim, clearly do not harbor any such Jewish aspirations. Below is the section of our conversation that turned on Elon’s canine submission ritual.

Let's move on to the title of our show, Elon Goes to Auschwitz. This was quite the bizarre, surreal scenario this week, as Elon Musk, who has been harassed by the ADL constantly, is maybe trying to get them off his back by going and kissing the gas chambers. I guess they don't still have gas chambers there, if they ever did, which I kind of doubt, having looked into it a little bit. But maybe he's kissing the walls where there would be Prussian blue or hydrogen cyanide residue if there indeed had been any gas chambers. Although actually they wouldn't, because those “gas chambers” were actually rebuilt by the Russians after the war. So there shouldn't be any hydrogen cyanide on the walls anyway, which indeed there isn't. In any case, Musk is kissing whatever he's being asked to kiss over there, and it's kind of bizarre. He's also saying he's aspirationally Jewish. What does that mean, Mike?

I don't know. I think it's an important concept because I think I became a Jew when I was a teenager. And it took me a while….It was only after I got to Germany that I realized I wasn't a Jew. And this was when I was in college and I started working. A priest introduced me to the art world in Philadelphia, and I worked for a Jewish artist, I worked for a Jewish gallery, I hung shows in a synagogue, the famous Frank Lloyd Wright synagogue there. I had a creative writing teacher who was a Jew, and also, when I got to Temple, a lot of the teachers were Jewish. It's something that can happen to you, and you don't know it happens because of the way they control their discourse. You simply adopt their categories. Once you do that, you start thinking like a Jew, and then maybe you wake up one morning and want to be aspirationally Jewish. It makes perfect sense to me.

And I guess by going to Auschwitz and kissing the gas chambers, that's almost like going to the Wailing Wall and putting on a beanie and kissing the wall. Either way, it is a sort of act of abject surrender, sort of like the way a dog might roll over and show its belly in a ritual of submission.

Yeah, you're right. But I think the religion has shifted now. The Holocaust is the established religion of the United States of America. Government money builds Holocaust museums all across the country. I think it has shifted from the Wailing Wall. I think this is a significant event. And Ben Shapiro is doing his job, getting the world's richest goy to offer up incense to an idol, the idol of the Holocaust, which is the real religion of the Jews at this point, and it's the established religion of the United States of America and Europe as well.

Okay. Well, apparently they're even showing fake footage, supposed Holocaust footage, which of course is all reenacted. And Elon is watching it pretending it's real, I suppose.

So let's let's move on to our music video of the week. Elon goes to Auschwitz. This is a take off on the Ramones’ classic Bonzo Goes to Bitburg. That takes us back to the days of Jewey Ramone, or that other Ramone…Bennie Ramone? I don't think so. [Ed. note: Jewish Joey Ramone and goy Reagan supporter Johnny Ramone had a spat over Joey’s Jewish anthem Bonzo Goes to Bitburg. See Rock History 101.]

Ah, never listened to him.

I don't know whether you saw Ben Shapiro did a rap song with some Canadian white rapper, a classic case of cultural appropriation. I'm going to claim credit for this. I know it sounds crazy, but I think it's in response to my interview with Jason Whitlock, where I talked to him and I started talking about the NAACP as a Jewish organization designed to stop, to destroy Marcus Garvey. And he's nodding in approval. He got a lot of pushback for that. And this video came out. I'm just saying he made it. They didn't have time to make it.

It's been in the works a lot, but they released it right after the Jason Whitlock thing to break up what looked like to be blacks and whites getting together and identifying Jews as the common enemy.





