Monetary analyst Ellen Brown discusses her new article “The Coming Global Financial Revolution: Russia Is Following the American Playbook.” She offers a succinct summary of the rise of the petrodollar, then argues that Russia is demolishing dollar hegemony with its petroruble. Unlike Michael Hudson, she does not view the coming demise of the petrodollar as global reserve currency as a disaster for the US economy.
Ellen Brown on the Coming Global Financial Revolution
Is the petrodollar empire collapsing?
Apr 09, 2022
Truth Jihad Radio
Red-pill truths and interpretations "they" don't want you to know about.Red-pill truths and interpretations "they" don't want you to know about.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post