Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Ellen Brown on the Coming Global Financial Revolution
2
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -55:45
-55:45

Ellen Brown on the Coming Global Financial Revolution

Is the petrodollar empire collapsing?
Kevin Barrett's avatar
Kevin Barrett
Apr 09, 2022
2
Share

Monetary analyst Ellen Brown discusses her new article “The Coming Global Financial Revolution: Russia Is Following the American Playbook.” She offers a succinct summary of the rise of the petrodollar, then argues that Russia is demolishing dollar hegemony with its petroruble. Unlike Michael Hudson, she does not view the coming demise of the petrodollar as global reserve currency as a disaster for the US economy.

Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Red-pill truths and interpretations "they" don't want you to know about.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Kevin Barrett's avatar
Kevin Barrett
Recent Episodes
Thorsten Pattberg: Western Universities Are Propaganda Factories
  Kevin Barrett
Troy Keith Preston on “Why We Must Move Left on Immigration”
  Kevin Barrett
Brett Redmayne-Titley on “No Other Country”
  Kevin Barrett
Drunken Psycho Hegseth Threatens Panama (Kevin Barrett on Press TV)
  Kevin Barrett
Mees Baaijen Says “No Viruses” Is Another “Flat Earth”
  Kevin Barrett
Trump Wars Doomed
  Kevin Barrett
Blake Archer Williams Reports Live from Tehran
  Kevin Barrett
Rick Staggenborg, MD on "TRANSCENDING PARTISANSHIP TO FORGE A REAL REVOLUTION"
  Kevin Barrett