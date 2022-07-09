Ellen Brown on “Food Systems Under Attack?”

In an article published today, Ellen Brown notes that “our food systems seem to be under attack.” She cites reports of 99 accidental fires, farmers unable to get supplies, diesel prices putting farmers out of business, cyberattacks on agricultural companies, and mass cattle die-offs. How, she asks, did the Rockefeller Foundation know this was coming back in 2020? Are they creating a food crisis to push through a Great Food Reset, a.k.a. “Reset the Table“? Are they trying to create a huge, centralized food control grid—the exact opposite of the real solution, which is small, local, and resilient? And what role could currency reform play in defeating the Great (Food) Reset and returning power to sovereign, human-scale communities?
