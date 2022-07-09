Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Ellen Brown on “Food Systems Under Attack?”
4
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -56:44
-56:44

Ellen Brown on “Food Systems Under Attack?”

Kevin Barrett's avatar
Kevin Barrett
Jul 09, 2022
4
Share

In an article published today, Ellen Brown notes that “our food systems seem to be under attack.” She cites reports of 99 accidental fires, farmers unable to get supplies, diesel prices putting farmers out of business, cyberattacks on agricultural companies, and mass cattle die-offs. How, she asks, did the Rockefeller Foundation know this was coming back in 2020? Are they creating a food crisis to push through a Great Food Reset, a.k.a. “Reset the Table“? Are they trying to create a huge, centralized food control grid—the exact opposite of the real solution, which is small, local, and resilient? And what role could currency reform play in defeating the Great (Food) Reset and returning power to sovereign, human-scale communities?

Discussion about this episode

Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Red-pill truths and interpretations "they" don't want you to know about.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Kevin Barrett's avatar
Kevin Barrett
Recent Episodes
Thorsten Pattberg: Western Universities Are Propaganda Factories
  Kevin Barrett
Troy Keith Preston on “Why We Must Move Left on Immigration”
  Kevin Barrett
Brett Redmayne-Titley on “No Other Country”
  Kevin Barrett
Drunken Psycho Hegseth Threatens Panama (Kevin Barrett on Press TV)
  Kevin Barrett
Mees Baaijen Says “No Viruses” Is Another “Flat Earth”
  Kevin Barrett
Trump Wars Doomed
  Kevin Barrett
Blake Archer Williams Reports Live from Tehran
  Kevin Barrett
Rick Staggenborg, MD on "TRANSCENDING PARTISANSHIP TO FORGE A REAL REVOLUTION"
  Kevin Barrett