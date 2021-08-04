Edward Curtin on "The Satanic Nature of the Atomic Bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki"

Edward Curtin's classic article "The Satanic Nature of the Atomic Bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki" is worth re-reading as we commemorate the holocausts perpetrated August 6 and August 9, 1945. The fact that the people running the American empire are purely and simply evil—the term "psychopathic" isn't strong enough—was illustrated by the completely unnecessary atomic bombings of Japanese civilians, which, contrary to public myth, did not cause Japan to surrender or save any lives. It was nothing more nor less than a message to the Russians. What a way to send a message.

Educated in the classics, philosophy, literature, theology, and sociology, Edward Curtin teaches sociology at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts. His new book is Seeking Truth in a Country of Lies.