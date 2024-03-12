Dr. Ridgely Abdul Mu’min Muhammad on the Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan's "The Genocide of the Palestinians"

Dr. Ridgely Abdul Mu’min Muhammad of the Nation of Islam Research Group (NOIRG) discusses his forthcoming article “Does Israel Want the Gaza Strip?” We’ll also discuss The Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan’s “The Genocide of Palestinians: A Test for The Whole Human Family” as well as issues raised in NOIRG’s March 4 article “How the Synagogue of Satan Became Israel: From Sugar to Cotton to Oil.”

I basically emailed you and a couple other contacts at the Nation of Islam, questioning, “where's the Honorable Minister? We need his eloquence now more than ever. And then, lo and behold, at Savior's Day, he came through.

Well, the thing is, if you heard his speech...

I haven't heard it. I read the article.

Oh, man, you’ve got to hear it, because he was told...He said he got a message through someone from the Savior telling him to be quiet. So he was already being quiet, and so he decided to be even quieter and not say anything about anything on an international basis until he gave his speech. And what he said was so profound and earth-shattering because he just went into Netanyahu straight up and no backing off.

And that article that I wrote that you read, you'll see that Israel has been planning to do this for a long time because they want Gaza. They have a canal, the Ben Gurion Canal, that they'v been planning on since the late 60s, right after NASA nationalized the Suez Canal in 1956, where they've been planning another canal from the late 60s to get around the Suez Canal.

As you know, they got this trade route established from China over Israel into Palestine. And so now we know what they were up to because of that canal and the trillions of gallons of gas, cubic feet of natural gas and gallons of gas that right off the Gaza Strip, supposedly owned by the Gazans, but Netanyahu has prevented them from utilizing it, even though it's been known since 1999. Netanyahu has been instrumental in keeping the Palestinians from utilizing their natural resources.

And you remember, my brother, because you was on the panel when we dealt with 9-1-1 for Savior's Day. What year was that?

Oh, man, that was, I'm just thinking back, maybe 2017, 18, something like that.

Right. And then wasn’t it brought out that Netanyahu was on a regular basis talking to Giuliani when he was the mayor right around 9-1-1?

Well, I think what I remember talking about was that Netanyahu was getting on the phone with Larry Silverstein, the notorious landlord of two months who bought out the World Trade Center two months before 9-11, doubled the terror insurance, and then skipped breakfast on 9/11. He was always at the Windows of the World restaurant on top of the North Tower every day except that day. And then he unconvincingly said his wife reminded him, tapped him on the shoulder as he was walking out to breakfast and said, you have a dermatologist appointment.

Larry Silverstein then went to court and claimed double indemnity on the basis of two completely separate and unrelated terror attacks, namely the two planes. And he got his double indemnity insurance settlement, walking off with nearly $6 billion. And he'd only put down maybe 15 million max of his own money, and another 100 million of his friends’.

So that was the best investment ever made. It would have been the worst investment ever made if 9/11 hadn't happened, because the Twin Towers were outmoded, they didn't have communications infrastructure, and they were riddled with asbestos, and a court had ordered that asbestos taken out would have cost double-digit billions, quite likely.

So, yeah, Silverstein, the guy who confessed to demolishing Building 7 on a PBS documentary, America Rebuilds. He was on the phone every weekend with Netanyahu, according to Haaretz, the best newspaper in Israel. So, yeah, I think I remember talking about that. And Christopher Bollyn, who also spoke at that wonderful event, might have mentioned it, too.

Right. So, look, it all goes full circle now. Now we have Netanyahu in the middle of a turn. You know, you heard turn your other cheek. How about just look away and go in the wrong direction? You remember when they scrambled the jets on 9-1-1, they went in the wrong direction. They went over the ocean.

It's the same thing that happened with Hamas. Israel actually sells surveillance equipment to the rest of the world, based upon how well they're able to monitor and track and keep up with every Palestinian in Gaza and the West Bank. They sell this to the rest of the world, and you're going to tell me on October 7th they just didn't see it?

But, you know, The New York Times is bringing out articles about the fact that Netanyahu and the rest of them were warned that this was going to happen at least a year in advance. But yet they chose not to be in place to protect their people at that time because they wanted the excuse to destroy Gaza. So they made the excuse.

They made Hamas. They got Qatar to fund Hamas. Hamas was not funded by Iran. It was funded by Qatar and Israel. And the weaponry, according to the New York Times article, the bombs that were shot into Israel came from Israel. They say that in previous Israeli wars with Palestinians, some of the missiles did not explode. So the Palestinians picked up the bombs and shot them over the wall. But they had tags on them “made in America.” It’s part of that 3.8 billion dollars a year, supposedly for protection, but actually used for aggression, feeding a straw man that they can take down.

And they used that as the excuse why they're murdering all the Gazans so they can take their land and take the oil and the natural gas and then run a canal right through it so that they will not have to go through the Suez Canal that's owned and controlled by Egypt.





