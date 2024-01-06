Dershowitz and Israel: Cornered Rats

Rumble link Bitchute link

I finally figured out why Alan Dershowitz is such a good defense lawyer. He thinks like a cornered rat.

A cornered rat, like a psychopath who has been caught, shifts into frenzied overdrive in search of an escape route. That’s what Dersh’s mind does, but in the world of legal strategems rather than the physical world. Even if the state has his client dead to rights, Dersh will put up a maniacally vicious fight, biting and clawing in search of an exit.

It would be unfair to say that there is something vaguely ratlike about Dershowitz’s physiognomy. Yet if you search Google Images for “Alan Dershowitz rat” you can’t help but notice a certain resemblance.

When I searched “alan dershowitz rat” Google produced these contiguous images

Comparing humans to vermin isn’t very nice. In this case, it’s an insult to vermin.

Dershowitz has been defending Israel’s slow-motion genocide of Palestine for decades. Now that the genocide is accelerating, so is Dersh’s genocide advocacy. He is currently under consideration to lead Israel’s defense against charges of genocide brought by South Africa.

Coincidentally, the day after Dersh was named as potential lead defender of genocide, his name showed up 137 times in a newly-released batch of Jeffrey Epstein papers. Compare that to Bill Clinton’s 73 mentions and Donald Trump’s four.

Previously, Dershowitz’s defense against charges of abusing sex-trafficked underage girls was “I kept my underwear on.” Now he says the only people objecting to his apparent involvement in rape, statutory rape, blackmail, and treason are “radical feminists”:

“Where are all those radical feminists when it comes to the Hamas rapes of young Jewish girls, sexual abuse, beheadings?”

That’s a classic example of the “cornered rat defense.” When the prosecution has you nailed seven ways from Sunday, start screaming outrageous lies about the imaginary crimes of your enemy, which (you claim) are much worse than your own. That’s undoubtedly the defense the ratlike lawyer will employ to defend his ten-thousand-ton rabid rat client, the genocidal pseudo-state of Israel.

Israel as Cornered Rat

Cornered rats, of course, can be dangerous. Especially ten-thousand-ton rabid ones.

That is the lesson we learned last week, as Israel was forced into a corner by several adverse developments:

*The US sent home its lead aircraft carrier, the Gerald R. Ford., sending a message to Israel: “Sorry, we’re not going to all-out war with Iran for you.”

*The Israeli Supreme Court dealt wannabe-dictator Bibi a body blow, striking down his “no judicial review” law.

*The Economist, flagship for the Rothschild-and-friends banking empire that also controls the Israeli Supreme Court, called for Bibi’s head on a platter, saying he had “botched” the war.

*Facing the obvious fact that it can’t “defeat Hamas and free the hostages” Israel announced a major pullout from Gaza.

But the cornered rat immediately lashed out:

*Using its fake-Islamic militia ISIS, Israel murdered almost 100 innocent Iranians in a terrorist attack on the annual mourning ceremony for the martyred General Soleimani.

*The Zionist rats bombed a building in Beirut, murdering Hamas’s hostage negotiator, Saleh al-Arouri. (The clear message: “We don’t want our stinkin’ hostages back!”)

*A whole chorus of Israeli leaders called for a “voluntary migration” of Palestinians — whose homes, water and electricity and sewage systems, markets, hospitals, and pretty much everything else Israel has destroyed — to…get this…the Congo!

Congo, of course, is the poster-nation for genocide. Belgian genocidaires killed more than 10 million people there under Leopold II. Conrad’s Heart of Darkness tagline, “exterminate all the brutes,” became the title of the greatest book on genocide ever written which later become an HBO series.

So when the cornered Israeli rat squeals “send them to the Congo” the translation is “send them to the gas chambers.”

Israel has become openly, nakedly, unashamedly genocidal. By murdering 30,000 innocent Palestinians and destroying their means of life in an effort to cause so much pain and suffering that the survivors, assuming there are any, will be compelled to leave their homeland, Israel has unmasked itself as a rabid rat that the whole world can see needs to be exterminated.

Unfortunately this cornered rabid rat has nuclear weapons. The world needs to find a way to disarm it quickly and cleanly, before its final frenzy leads to millions of deaths.