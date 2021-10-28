Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Daniel Lazare continues our Press TV debate on "conspiracy theories"
Kevin Barrett's avatar
Kevin Barrett
Oct 28, 2021
1
Share

I recently debated Daniel Lazare on Press TV on the topic: Is the Anglo-Zionist Empire Behind "ISIS" Terror in Afghanistan? In this new audio interview we continue the conversation, extending it to include other "conspiracy theories" and related philosophical issues. Among the questions we consider: What really happened on 9/11? Who killed JFK and why? Did the FBI orchestrate the January 6 "Capitol insurrection"? Is there a Deep State consisting of top organized crime figures who cooperate as well as compete with members of a Platonic guardian class?

Daniel Lazare is a freelance journalist who has published three books on the US Constitution and government. He has written extensively about Mideast issues, and is a leading critic of the pseudo-leftist cheerleaders for the war on Syria.

Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Red-pill truths and interpretations "they" don't want you to know about.
