Comedian Mona Shaikh: Antivaxxers to the Gas Chambers? No, COVID Itself Is the Final Solution! (full interview)

Meow! Surely you’re joking, Mona!

I invited Mona Shaykh, a leading “woke” comedian and self-professed “naughty Muslim,” for what I thought would be a friendly conversation. After all, we’re both American Muslims, we both have an offbeat sense of humor (check out my satire), we both sympathize with underdogs and oppressed folks, and we’re both committed to telling in-your-face truth exactly the way we see it, social niceties be *#@*ed.

My wife warned me: “What kind of Muslim is this? She’s flashing her body around, spewing her potty mouth, exploiting her background for cheap laughs, selling tasteless woke NWO crap. Don’t dignify her with an interview.”

“Well,” I said, “I’m sure Mona and I have different takes on a long list of issues. But I love interviewing people who see things differently from me. We can discuss our areas of disagreement reasonably, so the listeners can gain a better idea of what’s at stake and make up their own minds.”

I should have listened to my wife.

Six minutes in, the interview started going off the rails. Shaikh told me two of her brothers had contracted polio from expired vaccinations, and the trauma destroyed her family. I asked whether that bad vaccine experience made her wary of COVID vaccines, mentioning the previous guest, Tom Breidenbach’s, long, well-documented list of reasons not to trust the “vax everybody” party line. Her response: “I’m sorry, are you an anti-vaxer?” From what happened after that, it might as well have been Julius Streicher asking “I’m sorry, are you a Jew?” (Except that Streicher probably couldn’t keep up with Mona’s profanity.)

Unfortunately, Mona’s wish that COVID provide a final solution to the anti-vaxxer problem (starting around the 23 minute mark) might not be as far-fetched as it sounds. Nobel Laureate virologist Luc Montagnier agrees with vaccine expert Geert Vanden Bossche (among many others) that mass “leaky” vaccinations in the midst of a viral pandemic are sheer madness, just as mass “leaky” antibiotics would be during a bacterial pandemic, for roughly the same reasons: they put selective pressure on the pathogen to breed more virulent variants. Though it is unclear whether the vaccinated or unvaccinated would suffer the most under a worst case scenario, the closest real-world precedent is the case of Marek’s disease in chickens. What happened, briefly, was that mass leaky vaccinations of chickens bred ever-more-virulent variants that ever-more-disproportionately targeted the unvaccinated chickens. Eventually, the selective pressure produced a virus that was mostly non-lethal in vaccinated chickens, but killed all unvaccinated chickens.

Personally, I wouldn’t wish a Marek’s disease scenario on a chicken, much less a human being, much less hundreds of millions of human beings.

But at least it would be a final solution to the anti-vaxxer problem. Right, Mona?