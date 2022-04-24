Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Charlotte Dennett on Why Ukraine Is the Mother of All Energy Wars
4
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -56:14
-56:14

Charlotte Dennett on Why Ukraine Is the Mother of All Energy Wars

Kevin Barrett's avatar
Kevin Barrett
Apr 24, 2022
4
Share

Charlotte Dennett, author of Follow the Pipelines, explains “Why Ukraine Could Be the Mother of All Energy Wars.”

Unsophisticated people think wars are about good guys vs. bad guys. Slightly savvier folks think wars are primarily driven by ideological and religious disputes. Charlotte Dennett begs to differ. She says that if you scratch beneath the surface of a modern war, you’re likely to discover that it’s really mostly about gas and oil. Indeed, all of the recent Middle East wars, as well as the current Ukraine wars, are about oil and gas in general, and pipeline politics in particular.

Charlotte Dennett’s father, Daniel Dennett, America’s leading Middle Eastern master spy, was pushing a pipeline project that would have benefitted the US relative to other players when he was killed in a mysterious plane crash in 1947. Charlotte’s quest to solve the mystery of her father’s death led her to discover the often-hidden key role that competition for hydrocarbons plays in modern geopolitics and warfare.

Charlotte Dennett is the author of Follow the Pipelines: Uncovering the Mystery of a Lost Spy and the Deadly Politics of the Great Game for Oil.

Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Red-pill truths and interpretations "they" don't want you to know about.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Kevin Barrett's avatar
Kevin Barrett
Recent Episodes
Thorsten Pattberg: Western Universities Are Propaganda Factories
  Kevin Barrett
Troy Keith Preston on “Why We Must Move Left on Immigration”
  Kevin Barrett
Brett Redmayne-Titley on “No Other Country”
  Kevin Barrett
Drunken Psycho Hegseth Threatens Panama (Kevin Barrett on Press TV)
  Kevin Barrett
Mees Baaijen Says “No Viruses” Is Another “Flat Earth”
  Kevin Barrett
Trump Wars Doomed
  Kevin Barrett
Blake Archer Williams Reports Live from Tehran
  Kevin Barrett
Rick Staggenborg, MD on "TRANSCENDING PARTISANSHIP TO FORGE A REAL REVOLUTION"
  Kevin Barrett