Charles Upton on UFOs, Demons, and the (Apparent) Triumph of Evil

Last minute schedule change! Noted author Charles Upton, John Andrew Morrow’s Covenants of the Prophet colleague, will stand in for Dr. Morrow, who will instead appear on next week’s show. Below are selections from our conversation.

Charles Upton: Recently, though, people have been asking me to talk about the UFO phenomenon because I have a book out about that called The Alien Disclosure Deception. I've got this huge long list of ufologists or people interested in the phenomenon. So I took that opportunity to say what I think is going on. It appears that the elements of the intelligence complex have been attempting to found something like a UFO religion. They may not call it that, but it has many of the characteristics of a religion. And one of the main dogmas of this religion is that we were created by the UFO aliens.

It's got everything that one would need psychologically for a religion. It isn't true, but psychologically it fulfills the function of religion, but what's great about it is you don't have to give up your materialism. You can say, well, yes, we have been created, their higher beings have created us, but of course they did it scientifically, they did it through genetic engineering. You know, God is a superstition, but this is real. It's a viral meme, if you will. Many, many people are saying that.

Number two, check into the career, the life and career of Jack Parsons, and then check into the life and career of Michael Aquino. Michael Aquino was a colonel, a high-ranking Army officer at the Presidio in San Francisco. He was accused of running some sort of a satanic pedophile situation with a daycare center there. And he was involved in, as a founder or a major member, of large satanic organizations, the Temple of Set and the Church of Satan.

He was kicked out of the Church of Satan for being too evil.

So, did the Temple of Set come later?

Yeah. It sounds like a joke, but he really was kicked out of the Church of Satan for being too evil, and then he founded his own thing, the Temple of Set.

Yeah, okay, well, right, to his own tastes. So, one of my friends, Eric Doherty, who is a pretty good researcher, said that the military, I suppose the army, sent him (Aquino) to investigate the Roswell crash. So he was like a liaison from the U.S. Army to whoever was investigating or operating around the so-called crash of the alien spacecraft in Roswell…

And then that when people start looking into that (Satanic child abuse) then suddenly we get all this pizzagate stuff, and then a pushback against it.

Do you remember when was the satanic panic?

Yeah, it was in the 80s.

Basically what happened then is more and more reports of satanic atrocities were coming before police departments. And so they started to investigate things. And so the way the satanists dealt with that was simply to flood the world with reports.

Jenny and I recently saw that movie, The Sound of Freedom. Did you ever see that?

No, I haven't seen that yet. I've heard all about it, of course.

Just as an adventure film, it's a pretty good film. But, of course, against all of the pushback and the stonewalling, it succeeded in coming out and was extremely successful in its first week, against all odds. Jim Caviezel, who played Christ in Mel Gibson's Passion of the Christ.

(Tim Ballard) was with Homeland Security for quite a while, going after human traffickers, doing sting operations where he could get some of the many, probably millions of children who are being trafficked in this world now, out of the clutches of some of the people who captured them.

It was amazing to see who opposed that film. A lot of the major media couldn't just ignore it, and so they did these disgusting reviews. Rolling Stone said that this is ridiculous, this is right-wing paranoia, this isn't happening.

According to somebody's estimation, something like 30,000 unattached children ended up entering the United States through the southern border. And nobody knows where they went….

Well, looking at the evil of the world, here we are.

The Franklin scandal books (The Franklin Scandal and The Franklin Coverup) are really convincing. It's obvious that federal agencies, state government, the media, are infiltrated by the people who are complicit in this horrific child sex trafficking and blackmail operations. Intelligence agencies are deep in it too.

So, well, once again, we blow the whistle, we reveal the evil.

What's the bottom line of all of this?

I mean, this is going to go on. And so many destructive things are going on in the world that essentially seem to be destroying not just human civilization, we can say Western civilization, but undoubtedly there is no major civilization that isn't involved in this. I can't see that China would never do such a thing. And then there are the attacks on the human form, the march toward transhumanism.

So all of this, you look at that, and what happens? You dedicate yourself to fighting it, or you give up…

(According to the new UFO religion) we're supposed to worship these hideous, distorted, ugly beings instead of God—beings whose effect, according to, for example, Harvard psychiatrist John Mack, who studied alien abduction, whose effects on human health and human mental health are just horrendous. I found a list from John Mack's book, Abduction, of what happens to people who have close contact with aliens. Not everyone, but a lot of people, will get terrible physical effects, strange illnesses, strange wounds will appear on their bodies and they will have nightmares, anxiety, depression.

You almost think the Greys are a subspecies of demon?

They're essentially the jinn. When you say the jinn, you're speaking a little less moralistically.

Less pejoratively.

Yeah, it's less pejorative, because we Muslims believe that some of the jinn are basically, believers in God and others are rebels against God. But the ones who are the rebels against God are pretty much identical to the Christian idea of the demons. And no one's going to understand the UFO phenomenon if they don't simply accept that the parameters of the phenomenon describe pretty much what has always been attributed to the jinn.

The Jinn can materialize temporarily. That fools everybody these days.

“Well, if they can materialize, they must be coming in spaceships from other planets, plowing through millions of light years at the snail's pace of the speed of light and finally getting here.” That’s not (credible).

And as Jacques Vallée pointed out, there are too many of them. There are just millions of credible sightings and encounters with these beings. So it's better to look at them as part of the landscape, not as travelers from elsewhere. They've always been described by people for thousands of years.

You look at the data which appears in Jacques Vallée's book, Passport to Madonia, and you say, well, this is one of the things that goes on on this planet. This is part of the landscape. And it's because we became so materialistic that suddenly, first, we had to deny that these things were going on, and secondly, we came up with crazy theories of what they are, you know, high-tech civilizations from other planets.

Apparently, the Jinn have something like a technology. According to Islamic legend,King Solomon used them as architects and various other things, because they can have an effect on the material world.

Let us say they have a technological ability, more or less, but it's not like our technology.

So anyway (we) go on dredging up evil. What does one do when you see the world in ruins and headed over the cliff?

It's always worth blowing the whistle if we have a whistle to blow. It's always worth trying to bring the truth to people.

But what is all this? According to René Guénon and according to the eschatologies of the major Abrahamic religions as well as Hinduism, and many of the religions of the first peoples, life on this planet comes in cycles, and we're obviously coming to the end of one very large cycle in terms of the environment, in terms of society, in terms of people's beliefs.

People are so depressed that they don't want to get married and have kids anymore. (Some say that both COVID and the vaccine) were and are a plan for population reduction. I can't say that for sure, but people make a case for that.

I just read that over the last year, the birth rate in China suddenly dropped by 50% in a year. The economy is such that, you know, they say, well, it's not the time to have kids, you know?

I just saw a news story that there was a huge drop in the birth rate in France as well. I wonder how many other countries?

Well, Japan is well known. And we're not doing too great here (in the US) either. And this may be why the Democrats, at least, do not have the will to close the southern border, because we need workers. Here they come, you know. And they have the virtue of not being unionized and of accepting any wages they can get, because they know they could be deported at any time.

Perfect. We need people to keep things running. So here we are.

My book The System of Antichrist is still in print.

I agree with you by the way that Antichrist may be a system and not a single individual, though there are Muslim scholars who say, no it is a single individual.

You may miss the fact that the system of Antichrist is completely in place, whether or not it's going to be represented by a single individual finally. And that's what we have to deal with.

So what is this? Evil triumphs. But let us remember that evil is profoundly unstable because it's not based on truth. Evil is based on power. “Truth is whatever you can get people to believe.” It's not what is true, whether or not people believe it. So, in other words, it has no basis. It has no ground under its feet. You establish a world system based upon evil, and it's going to fall by its own weight.

We have to say, well, how can we possibly overcome this terrible evil? Step back a little and realize it's in the process of overcoming itself. Because it cannot go on.

The problem is, as it falls, it's going to take a large percentage of the human population with it, and elements of the natural world. But it's not like there's going to be a terrible regime of evil which is going to be set up and which is going to be capable of controlling everything.

Because as the evil of control grows, the opposite evil of chaos grows exactly at the same time. The more control, the more chaos, the more chaos, the more control. It goes and goes and goes. And then it's going to fall.

What you just said about evil being ontologically unstable reminds me of that Quranic verse (17:81) about how Truth has come and falsehood collapses or vanishes because falsehood by its very nature is bound to collapse, bound to vanish. وَقُلْ جَآءَ ٱلْحَقُّ وَزَهَقَ ٱلْبَـٰطِلُ ۚ إِنَّ ٱلْبَـٰطِلَ كَانَ زَهُوقًۭا

It's it's ever it's ever bound to vanish because it has no basis.





