Charles Upton on “The Alien Disclosure Deception”

Poet and author Charles Upton, one of America’s leading Muslim thinkers, discusses his brand-new article “The Alien Disclosure Deception.” Upton reviews the new Netflix series Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassifiedand finds it “a thinly-disguised and thoroughly-articulated social engineering gambit presented as a factual documentary.” He suggests that the current MSM push for UFO disclosure could herald a new global religion based on worship of ETs. At the end of his review Upton speculates about the possibility, much-discussed in the Muslim community, that what the West calls ETs might be identical with the jinn, a category of sentient beings that includes the Shaytan (Satan) and his followers who are dedicated to leading humanity astray.
