Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Charles Upton on “The Alien Disclosure Deception”
1
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -55:34
-55:34

Charles Upton on “The Alien Disclosure Deception”

Revealing the Truth—or Social Engineering?
Kevin Barrett's avatar
Kevin Barrett
Aug 22, 2021
1
Share

Poet and author Charles Upton, one of America’s leading Muslim thinkers, discusses his brand-new article “The Alien Disclosure Deception.” Upton reviews the new Netflix series Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassifiedand finds it “a thinly-disguised and thoroughly-articulated social engineering gambit presented as a factual documentary.” He suggests that the current MSM push for UFO disclosure could herald a new global religion based on worship of ETs. At the end of his review Upton speculates about the possibility, much-discussed in the Muslim community, that what the West calls ETs might be identical with the jinn, a category of sentient beings that includes the Shaytan (Satan) and his followers who are dedicated to leading humanity astray.

Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Red-pill truths and interpretations "they" don't want you to know about.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Kevin Barrett's avatar
Kevin Barrett
Recent Episodes
Thorsten Pattberg: Western Universities Are Propaganda Factories
  Kevin Barrett
Troy Keith Preston on “Why We Must Move Left on Immigration”
  Kevin Barrett
Brett Redmayne-Titley on “No Other Country”
  Kevin Barrett
Drunken Psycho Hegseth Threatens Panama (Kevin Barrett on Press TV)
  Kevin Barrett
Mees Baaijen Says “No Viruses” Is Another “Flat Earth”
  Kevin Barrett
Trump Wars Doomed
  Kevin Barrett
Blake Archer Williams Reports Live from Tehran
  Kevin Barrett
Rick Staggenborg, MD on "TRANSCENDING PARTISANSHIP TO FORGE A REAL REVOLUTION"
  Kevin Barrett