Linh Dinh just interviewed me about my move to Morocco.

Meanwhile…Charles Upton needs our help. He writes:

Dear friends,

Greetings of peace. I must now report that I was recently diagnosed with a fairly early stage of colon cancer. This has not come at a good time in my life because my wife Jenny and I are also facing serious economic difficulties; due to fluctuations in the bond market our investments stopped paying nearly 2 years ago, so we have been living mostly on our savings. I am also in need of extensive dental work that I can’t afford, plus some necessary home repairs, etc. etc., but it was the cancer that finally convinced me that I needed to ask for help. So I’ve started a GoFundMe campaign, which you can donate to through https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-charles-upton-survive-colon-cancer People living outside the United States who want to donate can use a major credit or debit card. Select the amount in USD; you will be charged the equivalent your own currency. GoFundMe does not charge any conversion fees, though your own bank might.

After a colonoscopy discovered the tumor I was sent for follow-up to a colorectal surgeon who turned out to be rather crazy so I made no follow-up appointment. Around the same time I heard of an M.D. in a nearby town Dr. James Roach who practices world-class integrative medicine. When I consulted him he devised a regimen for me that includes a large number of herbs and supplements though his main therapeutic agent is artemisia annua (see https://www.oncology.news/2018-10-31-sweet-wormwood-powerful-alternative-to-chemotherapy.html ). I took all these events as signs that I should avoid having a large percentage of my colon surgically removed at least for now since at the age of 75 I would certainly risk ending my effective life through such an operation would likely no longer be able to take care of my wife Jenny whose health is also frail—and we might well lose our house. I also consulted with a more conventional physician at the Markey Cancer Center at the University of Kentucky in my home town of Lexington who said: “Officially I have to recommend that you have the operation nonetheless we are well aware of Dr. Roach’s interesting work some of us at the Center have consulted him ourselves. And we are presently doing a study of artemisia annua.”

My problem is that the major elements of Dr. Roach’s regimen by my calculation would cost $8916.96 out of pocket for one year. (If, after that year, I see no improvement, I will considering more conventional therapy.) Some of these supplements I can probably get from cheaper sources than the company he uses but prices could go up and new supplements will apparently be prescribed in the future so I will stay with that figure. And in view of other expenses we face I’ve decided to set my GoFundMe goal at $35000.

I’ve come to the conclusion that doing what I need to let God purge me from the spiritual impurities that lie behind my disease is exactly the same thing I need to do to get ready for a good death. As for which way it will go, that’s in His hands. Nonetheless I am convinced that I still have some useful things to say in view of the darkness of the times, which I have dealt with in many of my videos and books, so for me to let myself die now out of pure neglect looks to me like a willful refusal of the gifts I am being given, gifts that I am apparently supposed to pass on to others. So if you want to make it easier on me, I hope you will let me express my gratitude by using my talents as a writer or a networker to serve any needs that may present themselves to you.

I’ve also produced a YouTube video as part of my outreach; you can view it at:

Sincerely,

Charles Upton

Excerpt from our 2014 interview (podcast reposted above) on Charles’s book Vectors of the Counter-Initiation (which resonates with yesterday’s post on “Redemption Through Genocide”)

Evangelical Christians you know have a certain sense of eschatology and these being the end times and the forces that are working against true religion, but they have a very narrow view of that, and a very literalistic view of that, which is valuable up to a point, but then not. And the Orthodox Christians have a critique of the traditional Catholics. They say they don’t even count as Catholics. And the Catholics who think the popes haven't been valid since Pius XII have a critique. And what I wanted to do, from the standpoint of the perennialist or the traditionalist, is to accept that all world religions—not everything that calls itself a religion, but all the major world religions—are based upon divine revelations. The Koran would agree with that in terms of the Judaism and Christianity. In Islam, that has been extended by some to Zoroastrianism and even Hinduism. So since they believe that all these religions are valid, I wanted to see if it was possible to get a view of how the New World Order is opposed to all the religions, not just anti-Christian.

There are people who say “ the New World Order is anti-Christian, but so is Islam. And so they are both our enemy.”

That's not the way I look at it. I think the New World Order is working to control and, if possible, either destroy or put under secular control all of the religions. Whether this results in a one world religion is uncertain, but certainly they want to weaken the religions. They don't want any major population groups taking their cues from something other than them.

Christianity was weakened very much through the Second Vatican Council, which was basically when the Catholic Church no longer stood against the world but said, let's get with the world. Some think this was a kind of a Freemasonic coup within the Catholic Church, and there's some truth to that probably. But Christianity was already weakened, and Islam had to be attacked in a more direct way by military force, as well as by internal subversion, in order to weaken it.

Another view is that the New World Order political power mongers are just interested in accumulating power by any means necessary. They don't care if it's called religious or anti-religious. They're willing to pose as religious or to pose as anti-religious.

That's true on a level, but there's something more to it than this. Some of the elites who are the New World Order, higher echelons of the New World Order—it is very difficult to get names, dates, and places at this point—but you can see the effects of this coming out. When you get deeper in there, you're finding that people increasingly have a Luciferian ideology, which is mysterious because really, to make the world a hell on earth, to deconstruct the human form itself, hrough genetics or whatever, is not really going to be in anybody's human interest.





