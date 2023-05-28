Cat McGuire: RFK Jr. Is Fantastic, But...

NYC-based activist and False Flag Weekly News commentator Cat McGuire agrees with AJ Smuskiewicz that RFK Jr. is an exciting candidate who is saying amazing things. But she is concerned that if he loses the nomination to Biden, a not-unlikely prospect, he will be required (by virtue of a pledge exacted from all Democratic candidates) to support the party’s nominee. Another concern: If he really wants to win, why isn’t he pulling out all the stops to convince people to register as Democrats so they can support him in the primaries?

Will RFK Jr. wind up playing the sheepdog role that Bernie Sanders has played in the past? That would be the last nail in the coffin of Camelot. Or is there a chance he could still break from the party and run on an independent ticket with Tulsi Gabbard, Rand Paul, or Cynthia McKinney?