Bro. Demetric Muhammad on “Ye Meets Jewish Power”
Bro. Demetric Muhammad on “Ye Meets Jewish Power”

Kevin Barrett
Oct 29, 2022
Author and journalist Bro. Demetric Muhammad of the Nation of Islam Research Group discusses the new Final Call article “Kanye West Meets Jewish Power.” It begins: “Black entertainer Ye (formerly Kanye West) has now joined the elite ranks of some of our most powerful and prestigious Black freedom fighters, such as Martin Luther King, Marcus Mosiah Garvey, Malcolm X, Bishop Desmond Tutu, the Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan, and even our late great freedom fighter Nelson Mandela. For they–like Kanye–were all labeled ‘anti-Semites’ by the Anti-Defamation League of B’nai B’rith.”

