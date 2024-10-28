BRICS Holds New Bretton Woods Conference While Zio-Americans Self-Sabotage

Rumble link Bitchute link FFWN link

The lead story for this broadcast is the BRICS meeting in Kazan, where they are now creating an alternative to the SWIFT international payments system. It could be a new Bretton Woods such that the American Zionist sanctions regime run by the Global International Banking Crime Syndicate will no longer be able to prevent countries from trading with each other. And some think this is going to change the world. Pepe Escobar has been saying this for years, of course. What do you think, Wyatt? How fast is this going to change the world?

Well, I think we're trending in that direction. The current system in which Western countries make the rules and the rest of the world is expected to follow them—that's coming to an end. BRICS is a global movement representing now 40% of the world population and 30% of global GDP.

And it seems like the West is freaking out because they want to maintain control over global trade and technology. It seems like the serious countries are being drawn closer together and throwing off this yoke of Western domination.

Last week, I read an article by Dean Henderson, and he did a good job outlining some of the agreements being made right now between Russia and North Korea, Russia and Iran, Russia and the Houthis. Apparently Russia has agreed to give the Houthis anti-ship missiles.

So you can see this new constellation of world power beginning to form. I'm not sure how long it'll take to usurp the present power structure in this world. But America has lost the moral high ground and it looks more and more ridiculous lecturing about a rules based international order. and wielding their worthless fiat currency as a form of economic warfare.

And I noticed Ron Unz in his recent article alluded to this when he says that due to its ridiculously dishonest reporting on Israel and Gaza, America has lost all credibility. And that's a sentiment shared by guys like Douglas McGregor as well. So the writing's on the wall for this corrupt system that currently lords it over the whole world.

Yeah, I agree with you and Ron Unz that this complete kowtowing to Israel, letting them do anything they want, including commit genocide with American taxpayer-funded gigantic bombs and weapons, is destroying U.S. credibility. And so everybody's lining up to join BRICS. Of course, that's a "new dangerous alignment" according to American mainstream media.

Well, it's dangerous to the people who own the media, which would be the oligarchs who own the banking system and so much else. And as this conference was going on, there was some interesting action on the sidelines in Taiwan. There was a little confrontation or at least a war of words as China ran some drills right off the shore of its island province of Taiwan that it intends to bring back into the fold at some point. And they drilled, apparently, a blockade. And so the Taiwanese defense minister, Wellington Ku, which is quite a good name for a Taiwanese defense minister, pointed out that a blockade would be an act of war. What do you think, Wyatt?

Yeah, we'll see what happens with that. Beginning earlier this month, Beijing launched large-scale military drills, codenamed Joint Sword in the Taiwan Strait, simulating, among other things, a military blockade. And Taiwan's government hasn't minced words that this would be considered an act of war if China was to actually act upon it. They seem to think that they will, because they recently unveiled plans to strengthen their ability to respond to that eventuality.

But this is no small issue. One fifth of global freight passes through the Taiwan Strait and Beijing asserts jurisdiction over the Strait. But their claim is contested by the U.S. and other members of that sacred "international community." So we'll see what happens. But if there was ever a military blockade in that part of the world, it would have serious consequences for international trade. There's no question about it. And just like the war gaming with Iran, the war gaming with a war against China for Taiwan shows it would be a really tough row to hoe for the Americans.

Well, over in Turkey—more sidelines action during this BRICS meeting in Kazan. There was an attack on the leading aerospace company in Turkey, which is working on manufacturing some newfangled weapons to make Turkey self-sufficient so it doesn't have to get its weapons from the Americans. And the Americans don't like that.

And then somebody just did this terror attack. Two people were, quote unquote, neutralized after bombing and then shooting up the place. And I wrote this piece about Israel being the main suspect. But I also suggested that the mad Israeli attack dog actually may have been working with its American master. Wait a minute—it's the other way around, actually, in terms of who's the dog here.

But in any case, what do you think? Do you agree with me that this looks like a U.S. and/or Israeli attack on Turkey?

Yeah, I do. You did a good job pointing out how Erdogan was holding talks in Russia with Putin at the time. That seems to be a third rail. And also, Turkey wants to join BRICS. And if you look at what just happened to India, they went to the BRICS conference, Modi had very positive things to say about meeting with Putin, and then instantly there were all these bomb hoaxes called in to the airlines, which really, screwed things up for a while for him.

So it seems like that could be a third rail that Israel would act against. Similar to how Israel bombed French-owned oil stations in Beirut just days after Macron halted arms shipments to them.

That's how they operate. So I think you're right. I think you're over the target with that one.

Okay, yeah, thank you. It sure looks like the usual suspects, that's for sure.

And how about the Ron Unz article that we alluded to earlier, The Total Madness of the State of Israel? I thought that was another good one from Ron, highlighting these kinds of statements from Smotrich, who's a cabinet member, top of Israel's government. He says it would be just and moral for Israel to totally exterminate all million Palestinians, but they can't do it because the world would disapprove.

And Ron also points out that he's never heard of any country with a minister of government like Smotrich who's announcing that his country is planning to conquer all of the neighboring countries and steal their land. But that's what he openly says. Is this really total madness or is there any method in this Israeli madness, Wyatt?

No, these guys are totally unhinged, totally insane. In years past, Christian countries knew and other countries knew that the ideology that they had, this virulent ethnocentrism, which is why they were confined to ghettos and shtetls. They had the Judengasse and the Pale of the Settlement, and they were always sort of confined. So even though they had this crazed worldview and this crazed supremacist ideology, they didn't have much political power.

This ideology has now claimed a dominant role in our modern world, and they have a state with one of the best-equipped militaries in the world. It's a really dangerous situation. And Ron's brought up a good fact in this article that Israel's original admission to the United Nations was made contingent upon three conditions: that Israel settle its borders, that it grant a right of return to the Palestinians who had fled or been expelled, and that Jerusalem be internationalized.

Obviously, none of those three things have happened. And the reason they've never settled their borders is quite clear, because Israel's project is constant expansion. So that means constant warfare, constant problems with their neighbors.

So this thing is never meant to end. Very, very destructive for our world.

Indeed. Yeah, I think the U.S. empire would be bad enough even without Israel, but it's orders of magnitude worse because it's bound at the hip with this lunatic entity. In the article, Ron Unz also noted that the grotesque Jewish claims of fictional Hamas atrocities spread all over the world through the Jewish domination of Western media have had horrific real-life consequences, triggered a real genocide and all kinds of real atrocities not entirely unlike the imaginary ones that the Zionists used to gin up the real atrocities.

The right to rape, for instance: this mass rape epidemic going on in the Israeli prisons against the Palestinian captives. And now the lead rapist is a national hero because the Israeli media has celebrated him because I guess his name got leaked or something.

So there may be a bit of a wrist slap coming for a couple of these rapists, but also the attacks on the UN peacekeepers in Lebanon are just the latest in a long list of Israeli attacks on United Nations people. They've killed almost 200 UN personnel in the past year. So no wonder the UN and Israel don't get along too much.

I don't know if you saw this video embedded in the Ron Unz article of this lunatic so-called ambassador to the UN shredding the UN charter while he's fuming and sputtering. It has to be seen to be believed. I mean, what's wrong with these people, Wyatt?

Like I said, they're totally unhinged. And there's no pushback from the hallowed international community. These guys are allowed to behave differently in any way they want, including killing UN personnel, including bombing Christian villages and Christian churches. I think they blew up the third oldest church in the world. And still they get supported by their co-religionists, not (just) the Jewish co-religionists, but the Christian co-religionists. It makes no sense. Anytime the UN tries getting tough with them, they just flip them the bird and they carry on business as usual. I mean, who can stand up to these people?

Well, the Axis of Resistance really is pretty much the only group that's standing up to them right now. And they're standing up pretty well. Hezbollah's leadership took a hit when Hassan Nasrallah was murdered and then his successor was murdered as well. And of course, there were the exploding pagers that took out a lot of Hezbollah civilian personnel.

But the military wing of Hezbollah is standing strong against the Zionist invasion of Lebanon. The Zionists have still only managed to get a few hundred meters into Lebanon and they're taking hits all the time.

You read the Cradle, you refer to mainstream sources, to sort of try to figure out what's really going on. And the mainstream sources are not contesting the fact that Israel is stuck. They're not getting anywhere with their ground invasion of Lebanon.

Yeah, according to this report, Hezbollah fighters have killed more than IDF soldiers and officers. They've wounded hundreds more. They've destroyed Merkava tanks, bulldozers, armored vehicles, too.

They've always been very capable at bombing people from distances and blowing up third world countries with state of the art technology. But they're not known for being particularly great warriors. They're too degenerate to be competent warriors. And I think that's why they're banking on bringing America into this conflict to be their big, bad bully boy.

If you watch that recent Al Jazeera documentary, it shows exactly what I'm talking about. I mean, these guys are going through the drawers of women they've killed. They're dressing up in women's clothing. They're going through their underwear drawer and putting it on.

It's like a Monty Python skit.

Exactly.

So these aren't competent warriors on the ground when it comes to actual fighting. They can kill loads of civilians from distance, but we'll see how it shakes down with with the actual fighting. And that's why I think they're so hell bent on bringing America in: to be the blunt instrument of their aggressive state.

But of course, the U.S. is not exactly reputed for winning wars on the ground. We got kicked out of Vietnam, kicked out of Afghanistan, soon to be kicked out of Iraq, and certainly most of our ground forces are out of there too. So the Zionists would love to get a lot of Americans killed, but ultimately for what?

