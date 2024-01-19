Blake Archer Williams on Islam, Democracy, and the Defeat of the West

Blake Archer Williams, who studied with UC-Berkeley professor Hamid Algar, has published a long list of books on topics related to Shia Islam. Today he discusses his new (introduced and translated) book Rational and Scriptural Proofs for the Validity of the Principle of Majority Rule in Islam by Masʿūd Imāmī. We may also veer off on a political tangent by considering Pepe Escobar’s new review of Emanuel Todd’s new book The Defeat of the West.

Note: The first 40 minutes or so covers philosophy and religion, while in the final 15 minutes we turn to current events, including the genocide in Palestine and the defeat of the West.





This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit kevinbarrett.substack.com/subscribe