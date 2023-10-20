Anthropology Prof. Virginia Abernethy on “Born Abroad”; Int. Affairs Prof. Michael Brenner on “America Declares War”

Tonight’s live show featured three American professors who have been attacked and/or marginalized due to their political views. I don’t fully agree with these three academic colleagues, but I respect their courage and independence of mind, and urge you to listen carefully to what they have to say. (I’ll be posting the second hour with Prof. Kevin MacDonald here soon.)

First half-hour: Anthropology professor Virginia Abernethy is the author of the new book Born Abroad. From her publisher: “Dr. Abernethy, who was born in Cuba in the 1930s to American parents and who is bilingual in English and Spanish, is a Harvard-trained scientist and an activist. She has been a leading voice in issues spanning fertility in the United States and the effects of unbridled immigration, including its economic damage to working Americans. Because of her long years of experience, her academic achievement at elite American universities, and her role as an outspoken woman, she is a threat to the establishment’s devotion to Cultural Marxism and multiculturalism.”

Second half-hour: International Affairs professor Michael Brenner discusses his brilliant new article “America Declares War.” It begins: “American foreign policy has set the country on a course destined to lead to a world of rivalry, strife, and conflict in the foreseeable future. The United States has declared ‘war’ on China, on Russia, on whomever partners with them. That ‘war’ is comprehensive – diplomatic, financial, commercial, technological, cultural, ideological. It implicitly fuses a presumed great power rivalry for dominance with a clash of civilizations: the American-led West against the civilizational states of China, Russia, and potentially India.”