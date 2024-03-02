Alan Sabrosky on Zionist Lies & the Death of the West

Alan Sabrosky returns to his “first Friday of the month” slot to discuss ever-escalating genocidal Zionist lies including the Intercept’s exposé of Zionist Oct. 7 rape lies and the NY Times’ response; Israel’s shameless lies to the World Court; its mowing down starving Palestinians lined up for food aid and then blaming the victims; and more. Dr. Sabrosky recommends the Linux-based system Qubes (which appears to be keeping the vandals at bay) and discusses Holocaust historiography, the border crisis and the death of the West, the larger wars on Palestine and Russia, and “the pride of Carthage.”

Dr. Alan Sabrosky is the former Head of Strategic Studies at the US Army War College. He expresses his Jewish heritage via cuisine, not foreign policy.

Excerpt:

Alan Sabrosky: When I was growing up in the United States and in high school in the late 1950s and at college in the early 1960s in Michigan and Ohio respectively, there wasn't a word about anything that added up to, that was called later a Holocaust. Nothing about gas chambers, nothing about extermination camps, nothing about any huge numbers of people murdered. World War II was strictly World War I on a vaster scale and bloodier scale, and that was it. And also, by the way, no one at that time ever talked about the real Holocaust, and there were real Holocausts in World War II. I'm not talking about the Holodomor under Stalin in Ukraine before World War II.

There were real Holocausts, and those were German and Japanese cities. The American Air Force burned to death over 100,000 Japanese in one night in Tokyo. The American and British Air Forces burned to death God knows how many people in German cities. The official death toll has more German civilians being killed in World War II than German soldiers. And in Japan it was much the same way. Far more Japanese civilians died under American attack than Japanese soldiers, sailors, airmen and so forth in the war.

And our war against civilians is one of the reasons I think that Americans, however much you and I and those who think like us, might wring their hands about what's happening in Gaza, there is a profound indifference. And it goes beyond governmental indifference. Americans—sorry Alison Weir, I respect your work (at IfAmericansKnew.org)—but Americans do know, a lot of them do know, and if all of them knew what was happening, most wouldn't care. And that's the really sad part of it. But that's true. We wouldn't care.





