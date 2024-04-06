Alan Sabrosky on US Collapse, Zionism, Gaza, and the Uniparty

Alan Sabrosky returns to his “first Friday of the month” slot to discuss the collapse of the Francis Scott Key bridge as a metaphor for the collapse of America; will the Zionists start World War 3, and/or finish the genocide of Gaza, with no interference from the US; where did these crazy Zionists come from originally; is the two-party system just a “faction fight” with the Jewish-dominated uniparty; and “what do we do when we realize the Left has won?”

Dr. Alan Sabrosky is the former Head of Strategic Studies at the US Army War College. He expresses his Jewish heritage via cuisine, not foreign policy.

Extract from the interview:

Could the Baltimore bridge disaster have been caused by a cyber-attack?

That's entirely possible. But if I were going to do something, I would probably do it to something other than the Francis Scott Key Bridge. I was talking to Paul Adams yesterday. He said, well, what would be an equivalent false flag to what happened in 2001? I said, well...It'll be kind of hard to top the Twin Towers. Maybe Capitol Hill and the State of the Union Address.

All a bridge does is take down some infrastructure, have other bridges used, have roads used. This will be an expensive inconvenience and probably a way to funnel a lot of money to Baltimore, most of which will be stolen by public officials.

How are they going to do a 9-11 on the State of the Union address?

I was joking. I don't think they would bother at this point. They have it too much in their control. They would take out something inanimate that wouldn't bother them. Now the 14th Street Bridge, that would be something.

Well, there were rumors that on 9-11 there were Israelis ready to blow up bridges and tunnels. You may recall that Veterans Today ran some investigations.

Yeah, I think it was, I'm trying to think which one it was…

The George Washington Bridge.

Dan Rather actually had a show on that, or rather had a news clip on it, that the police had captured two individuals in a van filled with explosives heading toward the GW, and they, you know…They caught them. They averted the problem. They turned these people over to the FBI. And like all of the rest of the Israelis who were turned over to the FBI or Homeland Security, they somehow managed to find their way back to Israel.

Right. That's the story I've heard as well. With the added detail that painted on the side of the truck full of explosives was a mural of a plane diving into the World Trade Center.

That I didn't hear. I knew that they were supposedly from Urban Moving Systems, which is a New Jersey-based Mossad front, as was the van with the five Israelis on it taking camera shots of the Twin Towers. But I hadn't heard about the mural.

And according to Gordon Duff, our ex-comrade at Veterans Today, he's now over at the IntelDrop.com website…He claimed that Bernie Kerik, the then New York police commissioner, took charge of the cover-up, and Kerik allegedly has connections to organized crime, which supposedly eliminated some witnesses, including police officers, before sending everybody involved back to Israel. So who knows? Gordon's got a lot of interesting stories.

There's also something very interesting, and that was after J6. Four or five police officers, Capitol Hill police officers, supposedly were so traumatized by events there that they committed suicide. I haven't heard of that ever happening anywhere else. I would be far more willing to think that there were some decent police officers who were willing to break ranks and blow the cover story and that they had unfortunate accidents, although I don't think any of them were friends of Hillary Clinton.

Yeah, well, that sounds plausible to me, too. I really wondered about that business of the poor police officers were so traumatized they killed themselves after January 6th. That didn't make a whole lot of sense to me.

There is a video clip on it. It's not one of those that was released after that brief episode where Tucker Carlson's released some and a few others. But it looked like it was from a cell phone or a tablet camera outside of it. And here's this, I was going to say elderly couple, but I realized they were probably no more than in their 50s and 60s. From my perspective, they're just youthful kids out there playing games. But here's a man and his wife, or his woman anyway, a couple, a heterosexual couple, walking into, holding arms, showed them holding arms and walking up the steps into the Capitol. And I thought, there's your insurrection.

So they're still persecuting the evil insurrectionists. And yet here's Trump possibly heading back into the White House. And that leads to the question that you posed when we were talking about what we were going to put on the show or what themes we would cover: Is the two-party system just a faction fight within the Jewish-dominated uniparty? And could RFK Jr. help make it an interesting election?

Well, yeah, but Bobby Kennedy doesn't have a chance in terms of electoral votes, regardless of that. He may very well mirror the experience of Ross Perot, who really did pretty good for coming off as a third party candidate. But it's something that in terms of our national history, no one at the Constitutional Convention or during Washington's terms as president really anticipated a two-party system. It was set up for one party, the Federalist Party, that the president would be the one who received the highest number of electoral votes. The vice president would be the one who received the second highest number of electoral votes.

So a uniparty was perfectly consistent with the constitutional order. What you had within it were factions. And those two factions eventually coalesced around John Adams and Thomas Jefferson, and from that it was a very simple step to go from factions to two parties. There's no constitutional or legal reason or rational reason for the reverse not to occur, for those two parties to become two factions when both are owned by the same or by competing sets of Jewish money, with a Jewish-owned media, mainstream media, orchestrating the inflow of information to the adherents of both parties.

You have today, something very close to the situation between Stalin and Trotsky. Stalin, of course, had an axe to grind with Trotsky and had it done in Mexico City.

It was actually an ice pick, not an axe.

I know, I know. I was trying to play metaphors here and I couldn't do it with an ice pick.

He had an ice pick to grind.

Yeah, I know. Very, very picky, but it was a sharp blade.

But what we're seeing really is something very close at a different political level and a different political genre to what happened in the 1960s and early 1970s in China between the more traditional communists, Mao, Zhou Enlai, and some of the generals, and the quote-unquote radical faction, including the Red Guards, led by Madame Mao, a general named Lin Piao, that these people competed, and there was a kind of upheaval based around the Red Guards.

That's sort of what we have here. We have a real... I'm not going to say neoliberal, but we have a faction...largely Jewish-run, Jewish-financed, Jewish-based, which is pushing the woke, trans, LGBTQ, plus, plus, plus, plus, I'm losing touch with the number of pluses out there, agenda, critical race theory, Black Lives Matter, Antifa, all the rest of this. And they want to remake America from within and raise a new system on the ashes of the old. That was sort of the Red Guards thesis in China.

And you have the neoconservative group, mostly coalescing around and controlling the Republican Party, which see an America that has to be fairly stable in size, fairly stable domestically, in order to serve as Israel's 800-pound gorilla in the world, carry out regime change when and where needed, be used to further Israel's international interests without any cost to Israel itself, and provide support to Israel, which is what we've done for the last 20-odd years,

Now, the first group doesn't discount the second. They're both strong supporters of Israel. They're both obviously inside of that. There's no kicking against the traces. The brief hiccup that's happened from a lot of people in their teens and 20s mostly on college campuses over the Gaza event is because they're seeing on their cell phones what is actually happening in Gaza. And the mainstream media hasn't yet figured out a way to circumvent that other than these perpetual streaks of anti-Semitism rising on the campuses and throwing out some presidents and deans who have allowed this to happen.

But on everything else, the mostly under 25 crowd and certainly the younger crowd is fully in line with the agenda, the domestic agenda of the left-wing, I'll call them neoliberals only to set them off from the neoconservatives on the Republican side, but they're neither liberal nor conservative, neither one of them.

But on everything else they're supporting this. Eight to two, roughly, of college-age women were fully in support of the Democrats in 2022, and it's probably increasing by now. They pull a lot of their boyfriends and the males along with them for the good old-fashioned Adam and Eve scenario. And this is the split between the two parties, and there isn't any other split.

What actually depressed me a little bit, more than a little bit, and gives you some insight into Bobby Kennedy, Bobby Kennedy Jr., sorry, he's not risen from the grave yet, he may be resurrected, but not in that sense, is that he backpedaled a lot in the last several months on the positions that he originally took which would not have been pleasing to the Jewish money masters and the Jewish media masters, showing once again that in any democracy, no matter who controls the money and who controls the media, if you control both money and media, your politicians will dance to your tune, and they would do that.

I mean, if Arabs did it, if the Irish did it, whoever did it, if they controlled most of the money and most of the media overseeing the political campaigns and the news…





