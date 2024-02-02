Alan Sabrosky on How the Romans Encouraged “Voluntary Migration” from Carthage

Alan Sabrosky, former Head of Strategic Studies at the US Army War College, joins this show on the first Friday of each month. Unfortunately his connection dropped off at the 20’30” mark so the rest of this show features my monologues and conversations with producer Mr. Rho, interspersed with attempts to re-establish the connection.

During our 20 minutes of conversation “Doc” Sabrosky raises the usual issues—wars in West Asia and Ukraine, prospects for civil war in light of Biden’s border crisis, will there even be a 2024 election, the Israeli genocide of Palestinians—and disagrees with Ron Unz’s latest article, which posits (echoing HG Wells) that today’s Jews are not the descendants of Khazars or Judeans, but instead may trace much of their ancestry to ethnically Phoenician/Carthaginian elements of the Roman Empire.

Did the Romans’ “final solution to the Cathaginian question” that involved “encouraging voluntary migration” from Carthage ultimately fail? Did surviving Carthaginians and others of Phoenician ethnicity persist among the dregs of the Empire, with some of them converting to Judaism and becoming ancestors of today’s Jews? Sounds plausible to me—but not to Alan Sabrosky.





