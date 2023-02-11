Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Zafar Bangash on Iran Revolution Anniversary
Zafar Bangash on Iran Revolution Anniversary

Kevin Barrett
Feb 11, 2023
Zafar Bangash of Crescent International, the English-speaking world’s leading Muslim current events magazine, discusses tomorrow’s 44th anniversary of Iran’s Islamic Revolution—the topic of his new article “Islamic Iran Resists Western Threats, Sabotage And Aggression.” It’s published, along with my article “Why Hasn’t Iran’s Revolution and Governance Model Spread?“, in this month’s Crescent.

Kevin's Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Red-pill truths and interpretations "they" don't want you to know about.
