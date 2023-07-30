Greetings from Saidia, Morocco, “the Blue Pearl,” Morocco’s best Mediterranean beach town. It’s 100 degrees fahrenheit (38c) which is hot for a cat in a fur coat, but not so bad for people when there’s a sea breeze and the beach is just a few blocks away.

The New World Order did its best to prevent Muse the Cat from making the trip. Though his human friends thankfully didn’t need vaccination certificates, Muse was required to run the proverbial gauntlet of veterinarian appointments, injections, fees, and bureaucratic rigamarole. The vet was hardly exaggerating when she half-jokingly said: “They’re making it harder to export a cat than nuclear fuel or supercomputer chips!” It took a total of five vet appointments (including two in the final five days before travel, with the last one fewer than 24 hours before departure) along with numerous injections, vast piles of paperwork featuring all kinds of official stamps and seals, and about $1000 in soon-to-be-toilet-paper-currency to get one furry American feline from Lone Rock, Wisconsin to Saidia.

The authorities apparently think Muse is the dangerous one. I’m jealous! But seriously…Their cat export restrictions are completely insane. Does USDA-APHIS, the pet-export equivalent of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, really think Moroccan cats, 99% of whom are semi-wild, are going to catch something from an American housecat? Are they expecting the notorious Simpsons House Cat Flu episode to come true even more literally than it did in 2020?

I’m pretty sure the whole Orwellian cat-control grid was imposed by the US government, not the Moroccan one. After all, the Americans twisted Rabat’s arm to submit to fake “normalization” with Israel, and to vax and lock down its population during COVID. They’re almost certainly the ones who imposed the USDA-APHIS feline-export lunacy. How do I know this? Because Americans, especially bureaucrats and authority figures, are control freaks, and Moroccans are not.

Morocco’s friendly laid-back vibe is evident even at airport security checkpoints. Unlike American DHS-TSA agents, many of whom take their jobs way too seriously, Moroccan security (as in Malaysia, Iran, Turkey, and to a lesser extent Europe) is run by human beings who are not noticeably afflicted by authoritarian personality disorder. Unlike their American counterparts at JFK, the Moroccan security guys in both the Casablanca and Oujda airports didn’t seem to view Muse the Cat as a national security threat.

So we are happy, and slightly relieved, to have finally arrived at al-Khadir International House. There remain a few logistical hoops to jump through: legitimizing and receiving our shipping container, hooking up phone and internet service, making a few repairs and alterations on the house, applying for residency permits and permission for our nonprofit to operate here, and whatever else I’m forgetting. But we’ve arrived at our new home, having scrambled madly to beat the accelerated move-out deadlines, and things are getting easier. I expect to return to a normal broadcasting and posting schedule soon. (Please note that my new live radio slot on www.Revolution.Radio will be Fridays noon to 2 pm Eastern time, beginning either this Friday or next, depending on how fast I can connect to the internet at home instead of in this noisy, rai-music-blasting beach café.)

Finally, a huge thank-you to those who have donated to my False Flag Weekly News Fundrazrs, including the “Help Us Move” one, as well as to my loyal Substack subscribers. I couldn’t be doing this without you!