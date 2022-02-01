Martin says: “Here is my trailer. The dust seemed to form some sort of message! 😅🚛👊🏻🙏🏻”

My Catholic friend Martin Hill drives his own truck for a living. Though he hasn’t converted me to Catholicism, he once almost converted me to long-haul trucking as a way to supplement my meager income as a professional conspiracy theorist ; - )

Martin is from southern California. He’s accustomed to balmy weather—except when a load takes him up north at the wrong time of year. So maybe that explains why he’s worried about what will happen to truckers who run out of fuel in Ottawa in the middle of winter. Then again, maybe he has a point. Read his missive below and see if you agree. -KB

US Trucker Cheers for the Freedom Convoy—But Worries About Logistics

email from Martin Hill

Hi Kevin, I think this Ottawa freedom Convoy protest is very inspiring, & reveals an encouraging spirit of resistance & non-compliance. 👊🏻🙏🏻🚛 But I'm very interested to see how their government will respond. I don't think it's in the nature of tyrants to concede a humiliating worldwide defeat. If they stay & there's an impasse, I don't think it will end well for the good guys.

This will be a very interesting week. 🙏🏻 Thankfully Canada is not as practiced in 'false flags' as USA is. 🙄😒👥

Reports show that cops are already moving / towing people & Nova Scotia has made it illegal to gather alongside the interprovincial highway in support of the Truckers for Freedom Convoy. 🙄 https://tnc.news/2022/01/28/nova-scotia-bans-gatherings-along-highway-in-support-of-trucker-freedom-convoy/



In this video, the arrogant Canadian minister of transport talks about the protests & says not only are they NOT revoking the mandate for truckers who cross international borders, but they are going to implement vax mandates for truckers who drive only domestically, as well. 🙄

I'm a logistics guy, so from a practical standpoint, I would be concerned about a few things. Number one, fuel. It's freaking freezing there, and fuel doesn't last forever, even if you're just idling. Number two, toilets. For example I hope the organizers supplied lots and lots of portable bathrooms.

Canadian statists claim that truckers are shitting everywhere in the streets, but since they're dishonest, who knows if it's true. Also, the roads for miles each way are completely jammed. The parliament area is actually not that big & most people couldn't even get in since it was packed full. Then the gov closed the perimeter off to newcomers. The truck stops are accommodating but even then, it'd be a logistical nitemare. If you're on a two-lane highway or even a four-lane highway with a 53-foot trailer you could not turn around even if you wanted to, if you needed fuel or whatever. I've seen truck stops in bad weather where the trucks are lined up even 4 deep each lane and it'd take HOURS. Sometimes vehicles on the highway in traffic jams run out of fuel. In cold weather that is very dangerous due to the risk of hypothermia, so for example that's why in winter time I re-fuel whenever the tank gets to half.

The 'official' Freedom Convoy site is here, where you can read their 15-page Memorandum of Agreementhttps://canada-unity.com/mou/

Frankly it's full of dense legalese and I doubt many protesters have actually read it. https://sign.canada-unity.com/ninja-forms/11gl87/

Here is the freedom Convoy Facebook page, it has 93,000 members.https://m.facebook.com/groups/920625025306529/



A few notable cases come to mind regarding famous 'standoffs' in the U.S.

The 2014 Bundy cattle rancher standoff in Nevada ended surprisingly well for the defendants, although the govt persecuted them for years afterwards: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bundy_standoff

The 2016 Occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge ended very sadly with the televised murder of LaVoy Finicum & imprisonment & prosecution of many others. https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Occupation_of_the_Malheur_National_Wildlife_Refuge



Then of course we have Waco, where 82 innocents were murdered. By the way, as I reported in 2010 on the 17th anniversary of the Waco massacre, https://web.archive.org/web/20200121082114/http://libertyfight.com/articles/biden_waco.html



"In reviewing the excellent 1997 documentary Waco: The Rules of Engagement, the final minutes of the film reveal Congressional testimony from the hearings on Waco in which Joe Biden and a gaggle of other disgusting government apologists pronounce that the government was blameless in the entire ordeal. This despite the fact that the Davidian survivors who were charged with murder of federal agents afterwards were acquitted of all charges.

Identified on screen as 'Joseph R. Biden- U.S. Delaware' , the current (President) definitively stated "The record of the Waco incident documents mistakes. What the record from Waco does not evidence, however, is any improper motive or intent on the part of law enforcement. David Koresh and the Davidians set fire to themselveves and committed suicide.The government -DID NOT- DO THAT".

In 1994, just two days prior to the one year anniversary of the initial (Feb. 28, 1993) raid on the Branch Davidian property, a jury acquitted all Davidian survivor defendants of murder charges. The jury deliberated only four days to reach a decision after a six week trial. On 2/27/94, the Los Angeles Times reported "11 Waco Cultists Are Acquitted of Murder Charges : Trial: Outcome indicates jurors placed most blame on the government. Seven Branch Davidians are convicted on lesser charges. Anaheim mother agrees with defense".https://web.archive.org/web/20200121082114/http://articles.latimes.com/1994-02-27/news/mn-27935_1_murder-charges

Lastly, a little known standoff is that of 'The Occupation of Alcatraz (November 20, 1969 – June 11, 1971) a 19-month long protest when 89 Native Americans and their supporters occupied Alcatraz Island.' https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Occupation_of_Alcatraz



I've visited Alcatraz Island, and as you take the ferry to arrive, you see a spray painted sign on the rocks that declares "THIS IS INDIAN LAND." To me, this little-known history of Alcatraz is more fascinating than that of the prison. In the end, one of the organizer's daughters tragically died after falling off a platform, and then later there was a fire, which to this day the natives blame the feds and the feds blame the natives. Soonafter, the occupiers were all removed and it was over.

In closing, we ask in Jesus Name, May God bless, fortify and protect the Canadian truckers and all their supporters who are fighting for their God-given freedoms and human dignity.

¡Viva Cristo Rey!