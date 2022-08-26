The American Conservative recently published the provocative headline “Three Cheers for Patriarchy.” I subtracted one cheer and explained why in today’s khutbah, posted above.

Tonight’s live radio show featuring Nadeem Haque and Sander Hicks will also be controversial. Nadeem’s book Ecolibrium argues that Islam, not NWO Great Reset atheism/satanism, offers the key to environmental sustainability; while Sander recently was attacked by the Jewish Daily Forward for his views on Israeli participation in the 9/11 false flag.

It’s a basic principle of infowar jiu jitsu: When the bad guys attack, make them wish they hadn’t. So when I learned that Helen Buyniski, one of the liveliest and most important voices in alternative media, had suffered highly suspicious catastrophic hard drive failures on both her computer and backup drive, I figured the least we could do is help Helen get back up and running so she can push back.

Helen Buyniski will appear on FFWN tomorrow. The headline: "Great Satan Gets Desperate: Kill Lists, Cyber-Terrorism, Escalating Atrocities & Lies.”

We will be directing all Fundrazr proceeds this week to Helen to help her save her data and get better equipment and stronger security. As of noon Friday we are already halfway to our $1000 goal! (And would like to exceed that if possible.) Help Helen HERE.

You can also Paypal Helen.buyniski@gmail.com or through the link PayPal.me/velocirapture, and subscribe to helenofdestroy.substack.com.

And finally, I haven’t been able to post to my main YouTube channel this week, so the above Press TV interviews appear on the low-traffic backup channel.. For some reason YouTube suddenly gave me a strike for allegedly questioning the integrity of the 2020 election in a FFWN episode from two years ago. In fact, there was no such questioning in that particular FFWN episode. Pure YouTube gaslighting! What can I say, except: