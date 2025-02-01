Stripe deplatformed me . Workarounds: Paypal …and the new preferred free-speech-supporting platform: SPDonate . All of my Substack content is freely available. To support it, please use SPDonate . If you were a paid subscriber to my Substack, you won’t be billed any more, so please migrate over to SPDonate . Thank you!

By Kevin Barrett, for American Free Press

Is Donald Trump a peacemaker or a warmonger? He was elected as a peacemaker. Trump built his political career by blasting the “forever wars” in the Middle East. He won the 2024 election by promising to end the war in Ukraine and by not being “Genocide Joe.” If Trump’s second term is marked by peace and prosperity he will retire in 2028 as a success. If war and bloodshed reign, and the economy suffers, Trump will be viewed as an epic failure.

Unfortunately, Trump is setting himself up for failure—by siding with the craziest warmongering genocidal lunatics on the planet, the Israeli right wing. Israel has been in state of declared or undeclared war against all of its neighbors, and indeed against the people of the region, since its founding in 1948.

Israel is not a US ally because it refuses to declare its borders. (It can’t have borders, because it needs to keep attacking its neighbors and stealing their land.) But though ineligible for ally status, Israel has become America’s master, by having its loyalists buy politicians and the media. And the worst Israeli extremists—the West Bank settlers, who are widely loathed even among their fellow Israeli Jews—seem to think they have become Trump’s masters. If Trump obeys them, disaster will inevitably follow.

On his first day in office, Trump signaled his loyalty to Ben-Gvir and Smotrich by rescinding Biden’s sanctions on the worst of the Israeli settlers. The settlers celebrated by burning Palestinians’ houses and vehicles, injuring at least 21 people. (The settlers and their IDF accomplices have killed more than 860 people in the West Bank during the past 15 months, including 175 children, and wounded more than 6700—part of an ongoing slow-motion genocide that has continued for decades, in parallel with the more intensive genocide of Gaza.)

The settlers Trump de-sanctioned are terrorists devoted to stealing Palestinians’ land through murder and vandalism. They claim that God gave them land thousands of years ago, so they have the sacred right to slaughter the current owners, whom they regard as no better than animals, and confiscate their belongings.

Trump’s support for the craziest Israeli settlers is incompatible with his expressed wish to bring peace to the region. The settlers are squatting on land that the whole world agrees belongs to Palestinians—land that Israel stole in its 1967 invasion of its neighbors. Even Israel’s 1967 leaders admitted that stealing territory through war is unacceptable and illegal, and vowed that they would be giving back the occupied territories as soon as a suitable peace plan could be arranged.

The 1993 Oslo Accords formalized the return of the Occupied Territories in return for lasting peace. But Israel refused to meet its commitments, instead sending more than half a million invading terrorist settlers to slaughter Palestinians and permanently encroach on their land under the protection of the Israeli Army. That terror invasion made possible by the 1995 murder of Yitzhak Rabin, the Israeli Prime Minister who had been planning to comply with the Oslo Accords.

Trump’s first-term “peace plan,” the so-called Abraham Accords, was a disaster that made the current genocidal war inevitable. No regional nation, and even less the Palestinians, can genuinely support any peace plan that does not require Israel to withdraw from all of the Occupied Territories stolen in the 1967 war. Yet Trump signaled the exact opposite, by moving the US Embassy to Occupied Jerusalem and supporting the extremist settlers. The regional countries that signed the “Satan Accords” as they are known in the region did so under duress, to gain rewards and avoid punishments, with their fingers crossed, knowing that what they were signing was absurd. They might as well have been signing a deed giving Israel ownership of a distant galaxy: “Sure, we’ll sign off on palpable nonsense, just give us the money.”

Will Trump make the same mistake twice? Today, he knows which side doesn’t want peace. On December 13, 2021 Trump said Netanyahu “never wanted to make peace…F*** him” and added that Palestinian leader Abbas was the one who genuinely wanted peace.

Netanyahu has in fact dedicated most of his political career to trying to draw the US into a war on Iran. If Trump continues to rubber-stamp the lunatic actions of the worst Israelis, he could find himself on the losing side of the US-Iran war modeled in the 2003 Millenium Challenge exercise. As that war game discovered, all-out US war with Iran would likely lead to thousands of American deaths, the closure of the Straits of Hormuz, the destruction of most Middle Eastern oil infrastructure, and the worst global economic calamity ever.

Trump’s second term, and his place in history, are already in serious jeopardy.

American Free Press, America’s last real newspaper, is available in a print edition that’s ideal for dropping off at cafés, waiting rooms, and other places where people congregate. You can also subscribe digitally.