Above is my brand-new interview with Johnny Punish of VT Radio, one of the millions of unregistered Palestinian refugees. Johnny’s family, like Jafar Ramini’s, survived the massacres and expulsions from Palestine 75 years ago.

Below is a sneak preview of my forthcoming American Free Press article, posted here for my paid subscribers. -KB

The Palestinians’ Catastrophe Is Our Catastrophe Too

They’ve lost their country. Have we lost ours?

By Kevin Barrett, for American Free Press

On May 15 the world observed the 75th anniversary of the Nakba—the massacres and expulsions of the Palestinians by Zionist invaders. In his article “The Palestinian Genocide by Israel” international law professor Francis Boyle shows that Israel’s assault on Palestine perfectly fits the legal definition of genocide. Another fitting word is Holocaust, adapted from scripture to describe the attempted destruction of European Jewry during World War II. Hitler’s attempt to efface the Jewish presence in Europe bears comparison to Zionist efforts in Palestine.

One important difference is that the Germans were trying to ethnically cleanse their own land and its environs, whereas the Zionists crossed the seas in an effort to utterly destroy a people living thousands of miles away who had never done them any harm. Another important difference is that exaggerated accounts of the Jewish holocaust have been trumpeted at earsplitting volume all over the globe, fueled by a multi-billion-dollar propaganda industry, whereas the Palestinian Holocaust has been denied and downplayed, its survivors ignored, muzzled, censored, and (if they insist on testifying) persecuted.

One Palestinian Holocaust survivor who will not be silenced in Jafar Ramini, a Palestinian writer and political analyst who recently appeared on my radio show. Ramini was five years old when Zionist militias, following the Dalet Doctrine calling for the elimination of the Palestinians, began massacring civilians: “They demolished over 550 towns and villages. And, of course, the news of these massacres spread through Palestine like wildfire.”

When waves of terrified survivors began washing over Janin reporting that the murderous Zionists were advancing, his family fled:

“And we trekked through the hills and the mountains during the night, followed by tanks and buzzing aeroplanes and mortar bombs and you-name-it. We had to hide in caves in the mountains to save ourselves. And my namesake, a boy called Jafar Salah, was sitting next to me in the cave. And a bullet went through his head. This boy miraculously survived. But tens of thousands didn’t.”

The vast majority of the Palestinian population, nearly a million people, was either murdered or expelled. Since then, survivors have languished in concentration camps (Gaza being the world’s largest open-air concentration camp) while the lucky ones, like Jafar, managed to get out. Even today, Palestinians dream of returning to their stolen land and reclaiming their homes, whose keys remain treasured family heirlooms.

The primary victims of the Zionist genocide of Palestine, of course, are the Palestinians. But the Zionist onslaught is not just a Palestinian catastrophe. Zionism has been a major factor—some would argue the most important factor—in the destruction of the American Republic. Consider these historical signposts:

1913: Zionist bankers stage a fiscal coup d’état by unconstitutionally seizing the US government’s power to create currency with the establishment of the Federal Reserve. Their “money power” will accelerate their takeover of most mainstream media.

1917: The same Zionist bankers stampede the US into World War I — a war we had absolutely no reason to fight — in accordance with their agreement with the British to bring the US into the war in exchange for Palestine.

1940: The Zionist bankers rig the Republican convention, murdering its manager, to enshrine an almost unknown pro-war candidate, Wendell Wilkie, ensuring US entry into World War II (according to Gore Vidal’s The Golden Age.)

1947-1948: Harry Truman is handed two million dollars in cash by a Zionist mobster as a bribe to ensure that Truman would support Israel (according to Gore Vidal’s account of his conversation with JFK).

1963: Ben Gurion resigns as Prime Minister of Israel, goes underground, and orchestrates the JFK assassination to protect Israel’s nuclear program (according to Michael Collins Piper’s Final Judgment and various books by Laurent Guyénot).

1967: Israel attacks the unarmed US spy ship the USS Liberty, killing 34 and wounding 171, then enforces a draconian cover-up demonstrating its power over the US government and media.

1968: Hypnotized Palestinian patsy blamed for killing RFK.

1980-2000: Israel helps make Carter and Bush Sr. one-term presidents, and cripples Clinton’s peace plan by sending Monica Lewinsky to the White House, while Zionist neocons gradually rise to power.

2001: Israel orchestrates 9/11, crippling the US Constitution and launching catastrophic Mideast wars that cost over $7 trillion. (Leaving out the 9/11 wars, Israel has cost the US $1.6 trillion according to a 2002 study.)

1976-present: Since the 1970s attacks on Arthur Butz for “Holocaust denial,” Zionists spearhead the rollback of the First Amendment and the institution of widespread censorship, suppression, and intimidation of dissidents.

Bottom line: The Palestinians’ catastrophe is our catastrophe too, raising the million-dollar question: If Palestinians still dream of getting their country back, can Americans do the same?