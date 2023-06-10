Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Thaddeus Kozinski on the “War for Our Souls”
3
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -55:36
-55:36

Thaddeus Kozinski on the “War for Our Souls”

Kevin Barrett's avatar
Thaddeus Kozinski's avatar
Kevin Barrett
and
Thaddeus Kozinski
Jun 10, 2023
3
Share

Is the ongoing social and political turmoil around us actually a reflection of a deeper war—a war for our souls? That’s the contention of tonight’s guest, Catholic philosopher Thaddeus Kozinski. His new essay “We Are in a War for Our Souls: State Sorcery, Pathocracy, and the Traitors among Us” argues that:

“…the empirical evidence over the past three years is overwhelming, self-evident, and irrefutable, at least to those who haven’t yet been fully indoctrinated and soul-washed by the now thoroughly established official religion of . . . well, the best word for it is the religion of the Antichrist. It’s liberalism, yes, but now without its mask of neutrality. Sodomy, Usury, Mass-Murder, Child-Mutilation and Child-Sacrifice—these are not new sins, and all the ancient pagan regimes practiced them, but when were they ever endorsed in the name of Christian love and human dignity? A totalitarian hell on earth was created by Luciferian billionaires, and the mind-control, mass trauma, mass psychosis, mass murder, unprecedented economic destruction, suspension of established legal and customary rights, and global theft by elites of trillions from the middle class was and is still celebrated by many Americans, and most Catholic Bishops, rationalized as responsible and caring policies following ‘the science’ and for ‘safety’—with the occupier of the Chair of Peter commanding all of us to inject ourselves with a deadly bioweapon as an act of love.”

Discussion about this episode

Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Red-pill truths and interpretations "they" don't want you to know about.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Kevin Barrett's avatar
Kevin Barrett
Thaddeus Kozinski's avatar
Thaddeus Kozinski
Writes Children Beware of Idols Subscribe
Recent Episodes
Thorsten Pattberg: Western Universities Are Propaganda Factories
  Kevin Barrett
Troy Keith Preston on “Why We Must Move Left on Immigration”
  Kevin Barrett
Brett Redmayne-Titley on “No Other Country”
  Kevin Barrett
Drunken Psycho Hegseth Threatens Panama (Kevin Barrett on Press TV)
  Kevin Barrett
Mees Baaijen Says “No Viruses” Is Another “Flat Earth”
  Kevin Barrett
Trump Wars Doomed
  Kevin Barrett
Blake Archer Williams Reports Live from Tehran
  Kevin Barrett
Rick Staggenborg, MD on "TRANSCENDING PARTISANSHIP TO FORGE A REAL REVOLUTION"
  Kevin Barrett