“Everybody hates Israel.”

Though Trump tells bigger, crazier lies than any president in history, he also drops an occasional truth bomb. Screaming at Netanyahu that “everybody hates Israel” went off with a multi-megaton detonation.

When Trump yelled Everybody hates you now. Everybody hates Israel because of this his immediate reference was Netanyahu’s order to bomb Beirut. But Trump’s this implied much more. Though the majority of the world, led by the Global South, has always hated Israel, Zionist domination of Western media has long conditioned Western publics to condone the endless exterminations and war crimes. So it wasn’t quite everybody—just most of the planet—that hated Israel…until now. As Trump screamed truthfully at Netanyahu, loathing of Dog Rape Nation is currently well-nigh universal.

In the past, when the Zionist Entity did unpopular things, it took its PR lumps and moved on, aided by the Jewish billionaires who have bought up most of the media and intimidated the rest. But today, everyone under 65 curates their own news on social media, where Iranian LEGO videos, clips of Zionist atrocities, drone-filmed Gaza moonscapes, and self-owns like IDF soldiers bragging about shooting children and dressing up in the panties of the women they’ve murdered grossly outweigh the vapid Zionist BS.

Obviously the Zionists would like to find a way to “take their PR lumps and move on”.. or more precisely, move back to the pre-October-2023 world in which Israel had not quite fully demolished its own legitimacy. But putting the genocide toothpaste back in the tube won’t be easy. Paramount/CNN/HBO/WarnerBros/MTV/Nickleodeon owner Larry Ellison buying TikTok and imposing pro-genocide algorithms, then buying CBS and promoting Bari Weiss far beyond her level of competence, won’t cut it. Neither will trying to force a bill through Congress that would make the entire US military-intelligence apparatus a wholly-owned subsidiary of Israel. Nor will primarying Thomas Massie and Al Green, while failing to primary Graham Platner, Daniel Biss, Kat Abughazaleh, and Analilia Mejia, cut the proverbial kosher mustard.

The desperate Zionists are going to have to tap into one of humanity’s deepest and ugliest hard-wired proclivities: scapegoating. And I’m not just talking about scapegoating Muslims, like they did when they blew up the Twin Towers and blamed it on Bin Laden. Scapegoating Muslims comes with the Zionist territory: Hollywood has been one big anti-Muslim anti-Arab propaganda factory at least since the 1970s, and they’ve been doing false flags blamed on their Arab-Muslim enemies since the King David Hotel bombing and the Lavon Affair. Neither the propaganda films nor the false flags will end any time soon.

What’s new, this time, is that they may scapegoat one of their own: namely, the notorious Polish war criminal Binyamin Mileikowsky, who operates under the assumed name Netanyahu. Bibi, a born furniture salesman, was, like Bari Weiss, promoted far beyond his level of competence. But the silver-tongued Bibi proved so good at selling genocide furniture that he talked his supremacist settler colony into a series of excesses that culminated in the genocide of Gaza, the escalating West Bank pogroms, and now the blowback-plagued losing war on Iran and its Lebanese, Yemeni, and Iraqi allies.

None of this was entirely Netanyahu’s fault. His whole society of sick, depraved rapists and child-killers is responsible. Zionism, the inherently supremacist and genocidal ideology, is the problem.

But the Zionists obviously won’t admit that. They need to obfuscate, to misdirect, to convince the world to blame someone or something other than themselves, their supremacist culture, and their genocidal ideology.

Trump, who has been owned Jewish Zionist criminals, and served as their frontman and mouthpiece, for his entire adult life, would not go off on Netanyahu that way unless he cleared it first with his Zionist masters. By publicly dressing down Netanyahu, Trump may not have just fired a warning shot across Bibi’s proverbial bow. He may, in fact, be signaling that Netanyahu is going to be thrown under the proverbial bus, thrown off the proverbial cliff…in short, scapegoated.

Scapegoating: A Quintessentially Jewish Thing

Ritual scapegoating is quintessentially Jewish. The term “scapegoat” (עֲזָאזֵל or Azazel) originates from the ancient Hebrew ritual of Yom Kippur (Day of Atonement). Every year, on that high holiday—the holiest single day on the Jewish calendar—the Jews ritually transfer the collective sins, guilt, and impurities of their community onto a goat, and then expel or destroy it to achieve symbolic purification. In the Second Temple Jewish tradition, the scapegoat was led to a high cliff outside Jerusalem and pushed off to its death.

Today, the genocidal Jews of Israel are so stunningly sinful—so cartoonishly evil—that no mere goat could carry all their sins over the cliff. But that doesn’t mean they won’t try. And the goat upon whom they may try to load all those sins is none other than Netanyahu.

But which cliff should they throw him off? I asked Gemini: “Can you suggest a high cliff outside Jerusalem that would work for the scapegoat ritual today?” Gemini waxed enthusiastic:

The primary historical and geographic location that would fit this ritual today is Jabel Muntar (also known as Mount Azazel or Jabal al-Mintar), located in the Judean Desert. According to centuries of Jewish tradition, historical texts, and modern archaeological consensus, this specific peak is the exact mountain where the ancient scapegoat ritual was performed. Location: Situated in the West Bank/Judean Desert badlands, roughly 12 miles (approx. 19 km) east of the Old City of Jerusalem, directly between Jerusalem and the Dead Sea. The Terrain: It is the highest peak in that specific region of the northern Judean Desert. The eastern face of the mountain features the stark, steep, and jagged limestone escarpments required by the ritual to ensure the animal would not survive the fall. Historical Alignment: The distance matches the ancient descriptions in the Mishnah (Yoma 6:4), which states that the scapegoat was led from the Temple through 10 designated wilderness waystations over a distance of roughly 12 miles before reaching the cliff edge.

If the Elders of Zion choose Netanyahu to carry off all the sins of Israel next September 21, here is how they will do it.

First the High Priest (Naftali Bennett?) will conduct the Transfer of Sins by laying both hands on Netanyahu’s head and confessing aloud all the iniquities and transgressions of the Israelites. (A full confession of every dog-rape, assassination, false-flag, baby-kill, big lie, etc. would take centuries if not millennia, so Bennett will have to deliver a concise, heavily-redacted summary.) By this method, Bennett will symbolically transfer the Jewish/Israeli people’s guilt onto Bibi “Bad Billygoat” Netanyahu.

Next comes the banishment: The Bibi-goat will be led by a rabbi into the wilderness, effectively carrying the community’s impurities away from the genocidal settler colony. After the long, grueling trek, the Bibi-goat will arrive at the Jabel Muntar cliff and be pushed to its death to banish those nasty old sins once and for all. Cleansed of last year’s sins, the Israelites will be refreshed and energized and divinely authorized to commit new ones.

Israel in general, and Bennett in particular, could gain bigly by scapegoating Netanyahu. First of all, think of the ratings! The whole world would tune in to the live coverage of Netanyahu being led up Jabel Muntar and thrown off the cliff.

But would the world be fully convinced that all the terrible things Israel has done were all the fault of one man, Benjamin Netanyahu, and that now that he has been tossed off the nearest cliff, everything will go back to normal, with the genocidal Zionists returning to their old role as the good guys, and their Palestinian victims the terrorist heavies?

Good luck with that one, Bennett. The world has seen the genocide, can’t unsee it, and will sooner or later be coming to throw you, and the whole Zionist project, off that same cliff.

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Note: René Girard famously argued that scapegoating is hard-wired into humanity. He saw animal sacrifices as stand-ins for the human sacrifices that he argued have always been the central mechanism for establishing and maintaining social solidarity. In Girard’s Christian interpretation, the scapegoat is always innocent: We are all sinners, so even if the criminal we lynch is a depraved, child-killing dog-rapist, we ourselves are not without sin, so we shouldn’t cast the first stone.

Girard, like most other postwar goyim, bought into the Jewish supremacist notion that Jews are primordial victims, spotless innocents who are ceaselessly and gratuitously persecuted by antisemites. As Randy Fine says, Jews have been kicked out of every place they have ever lived “and it’s never been our own fault.” In the wake of World War II and the subsequent canonization of the Holocaust narrative, the sacred myth of the Jew as eternal victim has enabled the Jewish genocide of Palestine—and the Jewish subjugation of non-Jews in Western finance, media, and politics.

While I find much that is useful in Girard, I think we need to exercise discernment and make a distinction between the irrational persecution of innocent scapegoats as a social control mechanism, which Girard ably described and analyzed, and the punishment of the wicked, which is not entirely the same thing. When God and man combine to chastise the Jews, once again, for their collective behavior, it won’t exactly be a case of Girardian persecution-of-the-innocent.