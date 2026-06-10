Kevin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kevin Barrett's avatar
Kevin Barrett
1d

I was surprised to see 35 comments already just a few hours after I posted this. It turns out that "Tel Aviv Emmy" is trolling us! I will preserve this thread for its historical and educational value...and as evidence for Emmy's future genocide trial. But if Emmy or other Zionist trolls ramble moronically in comments on future articles, they will be unceremoniously ejected.

Reply
Share
Klaus Hubbertz's avatar
Klaus Hubbertz
1d

🎯🎯🎯 🔥🔥🔥 👍👍👍 🍉🍉🍉 !!!

Reply
Share
55 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kevin Barrett · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture