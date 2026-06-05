Kevin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bloodboiler's avatar
Bloodboiler
14h

Well technically, anyone or entity or even nation that buys US treasury debt or invests in US economy is supporting Jewish supremacist extremism.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Danny Weiss's avatar
Danny Weiss
14h

Kevin, you and a handful of other truth tellers are the conscience of humanity.

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kevin Barrett · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture