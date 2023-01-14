Kevin’s Newsletter
Richard Cook Addresses American Nationalists

Time To Dump the Banksters, Neocons, & Empire Managers and Clean Up the Mess
Jan 14, 2023
1
Retired US government analyst and celebrated Challenger disaster whistleblower Richard Cook discusses his new article “An Urgent Plea to American Nationalists: The US Must Stop Being the Divisive Nation by Cleaning Up Our Own Mess First.” Cook: “It’s the Neocons who have a vice grip on US foreign policy, which today revolves around the US proxy war in Ukraine against Russia. Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, who launched a reign of terror against Ukraine’s Russian-speaking population, has outlawed all political parties but his own, banned a free press, and is eradicating the Christian religion. Zelensky is a puppet of the American Neocons and the Biden warmongers…”

