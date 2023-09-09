Watch on Rumble Watch on Bitchute Watch me discuss this article on today’s False Flag Weekly News (posted after 1 pm Eastern)

I woke up this morning to the news that a 6.8+ magnitude quake killed hundreds, and caused massive structural damage, in the Marrakech region. I’m in Saidia, Morocco, 800 kilometers from Marrakech, and didn’t feel the quake. But my in-laws in Rabat, Casablanca, and al-Jadida did.

It was the biggest Moroccan earthquake since the invention of the Richter scale. Along with the immense human suffering, including more than 800 people killed at last count, and the economic damage of thousands of buildings destroyed, there was disproportionate damage to the old, historic parts of Marrakech, including the medina, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The 12th-century Koutoubia Mosque with its almost 70-meter minaret was apparently damaged, though how badly remains to be seen. (My wife’s book’s cover photo is a picture I took of the shrine behind the Koutoubia.) I haven’t yet heard how the shrines of the Sab'atu Rijal, the Seven Saints of Marrakech, fared.

We are praying for the people killed and injured and their loved ones. Inna lillahi wa inna ilaihi rajiun.

A Disturbing 9/11 Coincidence

In what struck me as a disturbing coincidence, the quake struck last night at 11:11 pm, just in time for the 9/9 newspaper headlines, two days before the 22nd anniversary of “9/11.”

What made the synchronicity especially disturbing was that about 90 minutes before the quake hit, I was discussing the significance of the numerological representation "9/11" on a live radio broadcast from Morocco with my guest Edward Curtin. Ed wondered whether former New York Times editor Bill Keller may have participated in a mind-control op by creating the representation "9/11" for the false flag events of September 11, 2001. Listen to our exchange in the video posted above.

Bill Keller’s prescient article of September 12th 2001, whose thesis is “the USA is now identical with Israel,” is certainly suspicious.

Does the fact that the earthquake struck at exactly 11:11 pm (22:11 GMT) mean the Illuminati did it? I have no idea. But I don’t completely discount the notion of Illuminati numerology and its apparent connections with false flag events, disasters, and massive human suffering. One of my most popular articles, which racked up over 100,000 reads back in 2014 before the VT website migrated and the counter was reset, was “11 Examples of Illuminati Numerology.” Some of my readers pursue this line of inquiry much further than I do.

Whatever the truth about such things, the only real refuge from the evils of this world is with God.