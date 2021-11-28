Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Randy Short on Shootings, Verdicts, Injections, and His New Books with Roger Stone
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -56:07
-56:07

Randy Short on Shootings, Verdicts, Injections, and His New Books with Roger Stone

Kevin Barrett's avatar
Kevin Barrett
Nov 28, 2021
Share

Pastor and human rights activist Dr. Randy Short discusses the Rittenhouse/Arbery shootings and verdicts; the COVID-19 pandemic and associated injections; the Waukesha SUV attack; and his new books (co-authored with Roger Stone) Slavery’s Mastery: The Impact of Religious Slavery Revealed and Spartacus: The Real Corey Booker Story.

Randy Short is not just a co-author, but also a spiritual advisor to newly religious Roger Stone, who has been subpoenaed to testify to the House committee investigating January 6th. MSM coverage has been hysterical in both senses of the word: “The select panel on Monday subpoenaed known conspiracy theorist and radio host Alex Jones as well as Roger Stone, a longtime confidant of former President Trump…’They’ve clearly demonstrated a willingness if not a propensity to lie. Roger Stone was convicted of lying to Congress — and testifying before Congress is the exact thing they’d be asking him to do — and of course Alex Jones is a Sandy Hook conspiracy theorist and 9/11 denier’…said Barbara McQuade, who served as a U.S. attorney during the Obama administration.”

Throwing around ad hominems like “known conspiracist” and “9/11 denier” is par for the course in the MSM these days. That’s why you’re listening to this show!

Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Red-pill truths and interpretations "they" don't want you to know about.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Kevin Barrett's avatar
Kevin Barrett
Recent Episodes
Thorsten Pattberg: Western Universities Are Propaganda Factories
  Kevin Barrett
Troy Keith Preston on “Why We Must Move Left on Immigration”
  Kevin Barrett
Brett Redmayne-Titley on “No Other Country”
  Kevin Barrett
Drunken Psycho Hegseth Threatens Panama (Kevin Barrett on Press TV)
  Kevin Barrett
Mees Baaijen Says “No Viruses” Is Another “Flat Earth”
  Kevin Barrett
Trump Wars Doomed
  Kevin Barrett
Blake Archer Williams Reports Live from Tehran
  Kevin Barrett
Rick Staggenborg, MD on "TRANSCENDING PARTISANSHIP TO FORGE A REAL REVOLUTION"
  Kevin Barrett