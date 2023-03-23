Fundrazr link

Ramadan karim!

Today, on the first day of Ramadan 2023, we are launching this appeal for help in our move to Saidia, Morocco. We have put a down payment on a beautiful house that's perfect for our educational tourism project (scroll down for details on that).

Aside from that project, why are we moving to Morocco?

*We love Morocco - its people, culture, cuisine, its beaches and mountain ranges and deserts, its cities and villages.

*Morocco's cost of living is substantially lower than that of the US, so it should be possible to live on the modest income of a crowdfunded alternative broadcaster. (Kevin lost over $2 million in projected lifetime university earnings by speaking truth to power and will be eligible in a few years for $800 a month in social security with no additional financial security.)

*We are disappointed with other aspects of the US—watch False Flag Weekly News and subscribe to KevinBarrett.Substack.com for details—so this is a kind of hijra. (But if RFK Jr. wins the 2024 election maybe we'll come back for the inauguration!)

Thank you for your support. If you have any questions feel free to contact DrKevinBarrett(at)yahoo{dot}com .

Best

Kevin and Fatna

PS Below is the description of our educational tourism project from our Launchgood.com fundraiser:

Al-Khadir International House (Educational Tourism in Saidia, Morocco)

What's the best remedy for Islamophobia? (1) Education, and (2) Positive interactions with Muslims—especially in an Islamic environment. That's why we're planning to bring selected influencers to Al-Khadir International House in Saidia, Morocco to experience and learn about the mystical Islamic heart of Moroccan culture.

In the past we helped bring several prominent non-Muslim conservatives including Dr. E. Michael Jones to Islamic countries. In every single case they fell in love with the country and the local Muslim culture, and went home with a positive image of Islam. Help us take this work to the next level!

We found a beautiful house with traditional decor, including amazing geometric tiles and muqarnas ceilings. It is a five minute walk through a forested park to the best beach in Africa. There is a self-contained apartment for guests on the first floor, with a big bedroom, a spacious kitchen, and two good-size salas (living rooms). Guests will enjoy a huge library, including hundreds of books on Moroccan Islamic culture. After a stay at Al-Khadir International House they will have the option of either returning home, or traveling to other Moroccan cities including Fez and Marrakesh to see and learn more.

Al-Khadir International House will also sponsor public events including lectures and film screenings. Its huge library, including thousands of volumes in English and hundreds in French and Arabic, will be available for Moroccans who are learning English. (We are located next to Hotel and Tourism School, where the students focus on English; and we are opening just as Morocco begins transitioning from French to English as its main second language.)

We have already made a down payment on the house and still owe $139,000 including closing costs. Generous backers have pledged to match donations made through Launchgood and Fundrazr, so we only have to raise $69,500 to achieve our goal.

Who are we? Dr. Kevin Barrett is an American Muslim and PhD Islamic Studies scholar, one of America's best-known critics of the War on Terror, with academic expertise on Morocco, who has been fighting Islamophobia full-time for almost 20 years. Fatna Bellouchi is a Moroccan-American healer and author of Moroccan Cooking for Diabetics, whose videos documenting Moroccan women's religious singing have reached hundreds of thousands of views.

Questions? Contact DrKevinBarrett(at)yahoo{dot}com .

Donate by snailmail: POB 221, Lone Rock, WI 53556

Donate through Paypal to: truthjihad@gmail.com